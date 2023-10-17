Happy 78th birthday, Graça Machel!
Graça Machel turns 78 years old today. The humanitarian, politician and former First Lady of South Africa is a force and powerhouse of a woman whose legacy speaks volumes.
Here are some facts about Machel that's given her 'iconic' status:
• Graça Machel is the youngest of six children and was born in rural Incadine of East Africa (which has become modern-day Mozambique).
• Machel was married to independent Mozambique's first President, Samora Machel, from 1975 to 1986 and Nelson Mandela from 1998 to 2013.
• Machel is the only woman in modern history to have served as First Lady of two countries, South Africa and Mozambique.
• Machel is an international advocate for women's and children's rights. Some of her advocacy work includes serving on several United Nations projects.
• Machel was made an honorary 'Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire' by Queen Elizabeth II in 1997 for her humanitarian work.
• Machel is a member of the Africa Progress Panel (APP), a group of ten distinguished individuals who advocate at the highest levels for equitable and sustainable development in Africa.
• She was chancellor of the University of Cape Town between 1999 and 2019.
• Machel received the 1992 Africa Prize, awarded annually to an individual who has contributed to the goal of eliminating hunger in Africa by 2000.
• In July 2017, Machel was elected an Honorary Fellow of the British Academy (HonFBA), the United Kingdom's national academy for the humanities and social sciences.
• Machel also serves on the board of several non-profit organisations.
• Machel has her own foundation called the Graça Machel Trust, advocating for women's and girls' rights in Africa.
What an icon!
At 78, Machel is still fighting for humanity...
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 78th birthday, Graça Machel!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Graca_Machel,_World_Economic_Forum_on_Africa_2010.jpg
