Happy 51st birthday, Eminem! Fun facts about Slim Shady...





Eminem celebrates his 51st birthday today (17 October).

Whether he goes by the name Marshall Mathers or Slim Shady, he is undoubtedly one of the most influential and successful rappers of all time, captivating audiences around the world for more than two decades.

To celebrate, let’s delve into six facts you probably didn’t know about the legendary rapper:

1) He won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for the song ‘Lose Yourself’ on the soundtrack of the movie ‘8 Mile’.

Eminem on the set of 8 Mile



📷: Danny Clinch pic.twitter.com/bPCchVJeOh ' Ol (@OIIie_X) October 16, 2023

2) He created his own record label, Shady Records, in 1999, which became the home for the likes of 50 Cent, D12, and Obie Trice.

⬇️ TODAY IN HIP-HOP ⬇️



2002: 50 Cent signs to Eminem, Shady Records pic.twitter.com/zEkcOjMK1y ' XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 17, 2023

3) He has sold over 220 million records worldwide.

4) He holds several Guinness World Records, including the Fastest-Selling Hip-Hop Album and Most Words in a Hit Single.

Eminem set the Guinness World Record for "Most Words in a Hit Single" with his song "Rap God."



He packed 1,560 words into a 6-minute, 4-second song – More than four words per second. ' UberFacts (@UberFacts) February 17, 2019

5) Slim Shady is Eminem’s alter ego, known for his provocative and controversial lyrics.

6) He has a close relationship with his daughter, Hailie.

Eminem and his daughter, Hailie Jade, made a rare public appearance together at a Detroit Lions game. pic.twitter.com/70pu0Z3RDa ' EM (@stan33x) October 13, 2023

