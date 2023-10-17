Happy 54th birthday, Wyclef Jean! We look back at his career...





Haitian-American rapper, singer and songwriter Wyclef Jean celebrates his 54th birthday today (17 October).

He rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the hip-hop trio, The Fugees.

With his unique fusion of hip-hop and reggae; he became a worldwide favourite.

Over the last three decades, he has gone on to release several successful solo albums and collaborations.

Take a trip down memory lane with a look back at Wyclef Jean’s 10 best songs, as ranked by Singers Room:

10) Cheated (To All the Girls)

9) We Trying to Stay Alive (featuring The Bee Gees, Pras, and John Forte)

8) Sweetest Girl (Dollar Bill) (featuring Akon, Niia, and Lil Wayne)

7) 911 (with Mary Blige)

6) Gone till November

5) It Doesn’t Matter (featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson)

4) No Woman, No Cry

3) Maria Maria (featuring Carlos Santana and Product G&B)

2) Dear Future Self (Hands Up) (featuring Fall Out Boy

1) Hips Don’t Lie (featuring Shakira)

