Big Tobacco brews rooibos 'heat sticks' to counter EU ban on tobacco products
It's tea time! Now you can drink and smoke some rooibos.
Reuters reports that big tobacco firms are selling 'heat-not-burn sticks' made from nicotine-infused substances such as rooibos tea to counter an incoming European Union ban on flavoured heated tobacco products.
This is not a new product as the industry has produced 'heat-not-burn' sticks containing tobacco for years, aiming to avoid the toxic chemicals released via combustion - what's new is the local ingredient indigenous to South Africa.
The rooibos-infused 'heat-not-burn' sticks will be launched in nine European markets, including Germany and Greece with plans to roll out the product globally.
British American Tobacco's (BAT) zero-tobacco sticks are not subject to current European Union regulatory scrutiny around tobacco.
BAT declined to say what its zero-tobacco sticks are made from or whether any research about the product's health implications had been conducted.
Health experts have warned that the safety of these heat sticks is unclear.
Meanwhile, BAT's rival, Philip Morris International (PMI) will reportedly also start rolling out a zero-tobacco stick later this year.
