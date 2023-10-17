Global alliances in the Israel-Palestinian conflict





Lester Kiewit speaks to Professor Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Law at Unisa, about how the Middle East war could polarise nations and spark global conflict.

United States President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday.

Confirming the 'high stakes' trip on X (formerly Twitter), POTUS said, the visit was " to stand in solidarity in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack."

Thomashausen says the attack by Hamas on Israel has had the effect of removing it as recognised combatant or party in a military conflict.

They targeted innocent people, people who are not party to any conflict. Professor Andre Thomashausen, International law expert

From Israel, Biden will travel to Jordan to "address dire humanitarian needs, meet with leaders, and make clear that Hamas does not stand for Palestinians' right to self-determination."

Thomashausen says Israel's response it protected within international law.

Israel is in its full rights, according to international law, to fight against this terrorist threat and, as it has promised, to eliminate it. Professor Andre Thomashausen, International law expert

Thomashausen admits there will be more alliances tested, and enemies made as the war with Hamas continues.

China certainly has no sympathy for terrorist Muslims, India has very openly and aggressively declared that it will defend Israel... Professor Andre Thomashausen, International law expert

Russia has made a very cautious reaction where it condemns terrorism, but of course acknowledges that the Palestine issue is unresolved... Professor Andre Thomashausen, International law expert

Europe has made a really strong, astounding stance in favour of Israel and of course America is standing with Israel. Professor Andre Thomashausen, International law expert

