[WATCH] Influencers neh! Boyfriend not in the MOOD for champagne toast with GF





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Have you ever been in a relationship with someone who has a strong desire to become an influencer or someone who just expects a lot from you?

It seems like this couple is striving to become an influential duo of the year.

During their beautiful date, the couple experienced a sudden dramatic turn of events.

The girlfriend wanted to capture a boomerang video of her and her boyfriend toasting champagne glasses but her boyfriend was not in the mood.

It Must be tiring dating a social media content creator that posts everything. pic.twitter.com/ZmJsmw2OWn ' Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) October 16, 2023

Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.