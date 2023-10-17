Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Nearly 90% of municipalities in South Africa are CRASHING! When looking at service delivery in the country, this may come as no surprise. 17 October 2023 2:50 PM
'It's important for youth to have agency to talk about things that affect them' Meet Cynthia Nyongesa who has been changing society by advocating women and youth rights across the world. 17 October 2023 2:28 PM
Are SA's citrus exports being ‘targeted’ with false moth parasite fears? Our local citrus exports have been under strain due to the false moth parasite. 17 October 2023 1:37 PM
View all Local
ANC NEC not satisfied with Gordhan's SOE report & want him to return - insiders The ANC's NEC held a three-day meeting, which saw the party, for the first time, haul a series of ministers before it to account o... 17 October 2023 7:54 AM
Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - followi... 16 October 2023 3:01 PM
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Nearly 90% of municipalities in South Africa are CRASHING! When looking at service delivery in the country, this may come as no surprise. 17 October 2023 2:50 PM
Johann Rupert (South Africa's richest man) loses R70 billion in 3 months Here today, gone tomorrow... an apt phrase for this tycoon left 'poorer' due to a decline in luxury good companies. 17 October 2023 8:44 AM
A career in forensic pathology: Is it as glamorous as it is in the movies? Hestelle van Staden wrote the book, Blood has a Voice: Stories from the autopsy table to give a glimpse into the career of forensi... 16 October 2023 10:14 PM
View all Business
Sleep tight and don't let the bedbugs bite! What to know about bedbug bites "Once they've got you, they want to drink as much as they can." 17 October 2023 3:26 PM
[LISTEN] How to explain the gap in your resume According to a study, 62% of respondents took a break at some point in their career and 56% acquired a new skill during that time. 17 October 2023 3:21 PM
[WATCH] Claustrophobic, trendy or cute? Peep inside Japan's tiniest apartment Tiny apartments are everywhere in Japan but this one might be the tiniest of them all. 17 October 2023 3:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cheslin Kolbe’s incredible journey to the Boks Aletta Harrison reflects on her interview with a young Cheslin Kolbe in 2013. 17 October 2023 1:25 PM
Robert Marawa on SA vs France: ‘It was a ding-dong battle’ "I never thought it would last up until the time break." 16 October 2023 10:41 AM
We’ve still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi The Springboks react to their narrow victory (29-28) over France at Stade de France on Sunday, 15 October. 16 October 2023 12:09 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 71-year-old DJ becomes a viral TikTok hit "I don't know if he needs this job or still does it out of passion but he needs to be protected at all costs." 17 October 2023 1:11 PM
Happy 54th birthday, Wyclef Jean! We look back at his career... He rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the hip-hop trio The Fugees. 17 October 2023 9:52 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Eminem! Fun facts about Slim Shady... Eminem has captivated audiences around the world for over two decades. 17 October 2023 8:56 AM
View all Entertainment
How the ‘laws of war’ apply to the conflict between Israel and Hamas Expert Robert Goldman explains the 'laws of war' and how they relate to this ongoing conflict. 17 October 2023 3:29 PM
Global alliances in the Israel-Palestinian conflict One international law expert admits there will be more alliances tested and enemies made as the war with Hamas continues. 17 October 2023 12:45 PM
Extra-terrestrial desert dome house hits the market For a mere $1.8 million (just over R33 million) you can get your hands on the Bonita Domes. 17 October 2023 11:16 AM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

[LISTEN] Nearly 90% of municipalities in South Africa are CRASHING!

17 October 2023 2:50 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
corruption in municipalities

When looking at service delivery in the country, this may come as no surprise.

Aubrey Masango interviews Sandile Swana, Independent Political Analyst.

Maropene Ramokgopa, Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation has painted a bleak picture of the state of municipalities in the country, revealing that nearly 90% are in a dire situation.

According to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, there are a total 257 municipalities in South Africa.

Out of the 257, 163 municipalities are distressed and 66 dysfunctional, said Ramokgopa.

When looking at service delivery in the country, this may come as no surprise.

Offices of the Mafube Local Municipality in the Free State. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News
Offices of the Mafube Local Municipality in the Free State. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News

RELATED: Performance of municipalities deteriorates further - AG report

RELATED: Municipalities continue to fail the people they should be serving, study shows

Swana says that the concerns around local government have been voiced for many years dating back to Thabo Mbeki's time and when Trevor Manuel was in charge of Treasury.

So much so that a minimum competency regime was attempted to be introduced, which included training courses.

From 2007 up until today, Swana says that it's failed to be implemented.

This poses as a threat as we're now seeing unqualified municipal managers and municipal councilors being appointed.

Fortunately, all of this has had a ripple effect on the country's service delivery, adds Swana.

Those people don't have the minimum educational levels.

Sandile Swana, Independent Political Analyst

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




17 October 2023 2:50 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
corruption in municipalities

More from Local

Picture: Max Fisher via pexels

'It's important for youth to have agency to talk about things that affect them'

17 October 2023 2:28 PM

Meet Cynthia Nyongesa who has been changing society by advocating women and youth rights across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ proler/123rf.com

Are SA's citrus exports being ‘targeted’ with false moth parasite fears?

17 October 2023 1:37 PM

Our local citrus exports have been under strain due to the false moth parasite.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor addressed the media in Pretoria on 14 December 2020. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter

Two state solution for Palestine 'practically impossible' - Naledi Pandor

17 October 2023 10:03 AM

Pandor says in order for there to be a two-state solution, there would have to be a reversal of the occupation of Palestine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wikimedia Commons by Zahur Ramji / Mediapix / World Economic Forum

Happy 78th birthday, Graça Machel!

17 October 2023 9:42 AM

The former First Lady of South Africa turns 78 years old today. Here are some things you might not have known about her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: SAPS members. Picture: © ruramos/123rf.com

SAPS is down more than 8000 detectives since 2016

17 October 2023 7:50 AM

The number of detectives in the South African Police Service has dropped by more than 8000 in the last 6 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © gastas/123rf.com

A CRAZY amount of food is wasted instead of donated in SA every year

16 October 2023 4:54 PM

10 million tonnes of food goes to waste every year, affecting so many South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Classroom / Picture: aylessimages/123rf.com

55% of grade 6 teachers can only read at the level of a grade 4 pupil – report

16 October 2023 2:32 PM

"20% of kids are being taught by teachers who actually understand the Maths at their level."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Pablo Hidalgo/123rf

Cage-free farming: ‘Chickens need to be free to fly like Kolbe’

16 October 2023 12:23 PM

The Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) is calling for a switch to cage-free farming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele (right) joined the StatsSA team in Cape Town on 2 February 2022 for the start of the national census. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

Concerns rise as 31% uncounted in Census 2022 compared to 14.6% in Census 2011

16 October 2023 12:13 PM

This means that about a third of people and households in South Africa were not counted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Awards / Pexel: Nataliya Vaitkevich

Public Interest SA launches Whistleblowers Awards to celebrate brave individuals

16 October 2023 11:16 AM

The ceremony will be held at the end of October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Szekszter

Johann Rupert (South Africa's richest man) loses R70 billion in 3 months

17 October 2023 8:44 AM

Here today, gone tomorrow... an apt phrase for this tycoon left 'poorer' due to a decline in luxury good companies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dead woman toe tag. Picture: 123rf

A career in forensic pathology: Is it as glamorous as it is in the movies?

16 October 2023 10:14 PM

Hestelle van Staden wrote the book, Blood has a Voice: Stories from the autopsy table to give a glimpse into the career of forensic pathology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Huawei Nova 11 Pro. Picture: huawei,com

Take a selfie like never before with the HUAWEI Nova 11 Pro's 60MP front camera

16 October 2023 9:18 PM

The Nova 11 Pro can also recharge to full battery in 20 minutes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

food waste.jpg

Hungry for change! End food (in)security by ending food wastage

16 October 2023 8:17 PM

A third of the food grown each year is wasted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Treasury ahead of the MTBPS on Wednesday, 26 October 2022. Picture: GCIS.

'Fiscal crisis' exaggerated by National Treasury: Institute for Economic Justice

16 October 2023 6:50 PM

The IEJ research finds that South Africa’s current debt levels should not be characterised as being at ‘crisis’ proportions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arthur Mafokate’s company invoiced a non-profit organisation over R1 million from a lottery grant for a music festival that never happened. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

Lotto theft: SIU freezes R14m worth of assets belonging to former senior staff

16 October 2023 4:14 PM

This stems from an investigation by the SIU that found corruption at the National Lottery Commission (NLC) worth approximately R334 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: @DMRE_ZA/Twitter

Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa

12 October 2023 9:30 PM

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their funding sources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© scharfsinn86/123rf.com

When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen?

12 October 2023 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Coal-fired power plants were under inspection by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@SAgovnews

Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge

12 October 2023 8:05 PM

A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged coal smugglers says the Revenue Service. They are believed to have supplied sub-standard coal to Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockphotorbl/123rf.com

'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA

12 October 2023 7:22 PM

The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentially lethal for the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Two state solution for Palestine 'practically impossible' - Naledi Pandor

World Local

Johann Rupert (South Africa's richest man) loses R70 billion in 3 months

Business

SAPS is down more than 8000 detectives since 2016

Local

EWN Highlights

Senzo Meyiwa: Magistrate claims Ntanzi's confession signed before her

17 October 2023 2:29 PM

Zulu king saddened by royal family bringing internal dispute into public domain

17 October 2023 2:13 PM

KZN disaster management on high alert as heavy rain pummels province

17 October 2023 1:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA