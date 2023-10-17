[WATCH] 71-year-old DJ becomes a viral TikTok hit

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Nearly 90% of municipalities in South Africa are CRASHING! When looking at service delivery in the country, this may come as no surprise. 17 October 2023 2:50 PM
'It's important for youth to have agency to talk about things that affect them' Meet Cynthia Nyongesa who has been changing society by advocating women and youth rights across the world. 17 October 2023 2:28 PM
Are SA's citrus exports being ‘targeted’ with false moth parasite fears? Our local citrus exports have been under strain due to the false moth parasite. 17 October 2023 1:37 PM
View all Local
ANC NEC not satisfied with Gordhan's SOE report & want him to return - insiders The ANC's NEC held a three-day meeting, which saw the party, for the first time, haul a series of ministers before it to account o... 17 October 2023 7:54 AM
Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - followi... 16 October 2023 3:01 PM
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Nearly 90% of municipalities in South Africa are CRASHING! When looking at service delivery in the country, this may come as no surprise. 17 October 2023 2:50 PM
Johann Rupert (South Africa's richest man) loses R70 billion in 3 months Here today, gone tomorrow... an apt phrase for this tycoon left 'poorer' due to a decline in luxury good companies. 17 October 2023 8:44 AM
A career in forensic pathology: Is it as glamorous as it is in the movies? Hestelle van Staden wrote the book, Blood has a Voice: Stories from the autopsy table to give a glimpse into the career of forensi... 16 October 2023 10:14 PM
View all Business
Sleep tight and don't let the bedbugs bite! What to know about bedbug bites "Once they've got you, they want to drink as much as they can." 17 October 2023 3:26 PM
[LISTEN] How to explain the gap in your resume According to a study, 62% of respondents took a break at some point in their career and 56% acquired a new skill during that time. 17 October 2023 3:21 PM
[WATCH] Claustrophobic, trendy or cute? Peep inside Japan's tiniest apartment Tiny apartments are everywhere in Japan but this one might be the tiniest of them all. 17 October 2023 3:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cheslin Kolbe’s incredible journey to the Boks Aletta Harrison reflects on her interview with a young Cheslin Kolbe in 2013. 17 October 2023 1:25 PM
Robert Marawa on SA vs France: ‘It was a ding-dong battle’ "I never thought it would last up until the time break." 16 October 2023 10:41 AM
We’ve still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi The Springboks react to their narrow victory (29-28) over France at Stade de France on Sunday, 15 October. 16 October 2023 12:09 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 71-year-old DJ becomes a viral TikTok hit "I don't know if he needs this job or still does it out of passion but he needs to be protected at all costs." 17 October 2023 1:11 PM
Happy 54th birthday, Wyclef Jean! We look back at his career... He rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the hip-hop trio The Fugees. 17 October 2023 9:52 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Eminem! Fun facts about Slim Shady... Eminem has captivated audiences around the world for over two decades. 17 October 2023 8:56 AM
View all Entertainment
How the ‘laws of war’ apply to the conflict between Israel and Hamas Expert Robert Goldman explains the 'laws of war' and how they relate to this ongoing conflict. 17 October 2023 3:29 PM
Global alliances in the Israel-Palestinian conflict One international law expert admits there will be more alliances tested and enemies made as the war with Hamas continues. 17 October 2023 12:45 PM
Extra-terrestrial desert dome house hits the market For a mere $1.8 million (just over R33 million) you can get your hands on the Bonita Domes. 17 October 2023 11:16 AM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] 71-year-old DJ becomes a viral TikTok hit

17 October 2023 1:11 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
VIRAL VIDEOS
Barb's wire

"I don't know if he needs this job or still does it out of passion but he needs to be protected at all costs."

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online news including a 71-year-old DJ.

Skip to 7:42 for this one.

Friedman reports that a TikTok video posted on 10 October by a creator named Miranda Dolph (who took the video while dancing at a friend's wedding) went viral with over seven million views... and counting.

The video shows a man, Brian Phoenix (71) DJ'ing at a wedding - something he has been doing for over 40 years.

Here he is...

@mirandameganne I dont know if he needs this job or still does it out of passion but he needs to protected at all costs #dj #wedding #weddingtiktok #djs #cute #weddingtok #music #dance #musictok #cd #innocent #weekendvibes #protectthisman #dancefloor #monday #mondaypost #nostalgia #djremix ♬ M83 Outro Versaille Intro - yaten82

The method of his DJ'ing was a hit as Phoenix used CDs to DJ - what a nostalgic blast from the past for those who aren't asking: what are CDs?

The 71-year-old credited his experience as a DJ as he's been doing this for decades at weddings, on the radio, and in nightclubs.

Phoenix told reporters that he prefers music from the 1950s and '60s, but at weddings, he makes an effort to play songs that will appeal to different age groups - playing contemporary and hip-hop music for younger people.

Dolph says that "seeing someone just being themselves and following their passion, no matter their age, is what people enjoyed so much about the video."

Meanwhile, Phoenix has no clue why his video was so popular.

It's like 10 seconds of me standing there, which I don't understand what the big deal is.

Brian Phoenix, DJ

Friedman agrees with Dolph saying this one's inspiring because "I'm always intrigued that people at whatever age are still doing their thing."

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] 71-year-old DJ becomes a viral TikTok hit




17 October 2023 1:11 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
VIRAL VIDEOS
Barb's wire

More from Entertainment

Haitian-American rapper, singer and songwriter, Wyclef Jean. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Matt Johnson

Happy 54th birthday, Wyclef Jean! We look back at his career...

17 October 2023 9:52 AM

He rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the hip-hop trio The Fugees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapper, Eminem. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/DoD News Features

Happy 51st birthday, Eminem! Fun facts about Slim Shady...

17 October 2023 8:56 AM

Eminem has captivated audiences around the world for over two decades.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actress, Suzanne Somers has passed away. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/The Heart Truth

Breast cancer takes the life of Suzanne Somers (76) of ‘Three’s Company’

17 October 2023 8:23 AM

She was best known for her roles in ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Instagram

Ndlovu Youth Choir 'bringing the gees' with new album 'Celebrate'

17 October 2023 8:01 AM

The Ndlovu Youth Choir has released their latest album, "Celebrate".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/Venti Views

Netflix to open new retail stores

16 October 2023 2:44 PM

Don’t expect a ‘Blockbuster’ or ‘Mr. Video’ revival just yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British actor, Michael Caine. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Manfred Werner

Michael Caine announces his retirement from acting after seven decades

16 October 2023 1:33 PM

After seven decades, 160 films, veteran actor Michael Caine is putting down his script.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by John Mathew Smith & www.celebrity-photos.com from Laurel Maryland, USA

Internet reacts to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's love life: 'We're tired of her'

16 October 2023 11:03 AM

Should celebs keep their love lives private? People don't seem to care anymore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late singer-songwriter, Michael Jackson. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Constru-centro

Michael Jackson's iconic 1984 leather jacket up for auction for R4M-R9M!

16 October 2023 9:49 AM

'You know this was Michael Jackson's?' Is something someone might say after buying this one and other music items in November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrabs from Instagram

Miss Universe makes history as two transgender women compete in beauty contest

16 October 2023 8:56 AM

Miss Portugal and Miss Netherlands are transgender women who will compete in the beauty contest for first time in history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The promotional poster for 'Boetie Boer' Photo courtesy: Showmax

New Showmax series unmasks Gqeberha serial killer 'Boetie Boer’

15 October 2023 11:46 AM

Crystal Orderson chats to Jasyn Howes, the director of the Showmax series Boetie Boer: Inside the Mind of A Monster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Two state solution for Palestine 'practically impossible' - Naledi Pandor

World Local

Johann Rupert (South Africa's richest man) loses R70 billion in 3 months

Business

SAPS is down more than 8000 detectives since 2016

Local

EWN Highlights

Senzo Meyiwa: Magistrate claims Ntanzi's confession signed before her

17 October 2023 2:29 PM

Zulu king saddened by royal family bringing internal dispute into public domain

17 October 2023 2:13 PM

KZN disaster management on high alert as heavy rain pummels province

17 October 2023 1:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA