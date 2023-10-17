



Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online news including a 71-year-old DJ.

Skip to 7:42 for this one.

Friedman reports that a TikTok video posted on 10 October by a creator named Miranda Dolph (who took the video while dancing at a friend's wedding) went viral with over seven million views... and counting.

The video shows a man, Brian Phoenix (71) DJ'ing at a wedding - something he has been doing for over 40 years.

Here he is...

The method of his DJ'ing was a hit as Phoenix used CDs to DJ - what a nostalgic blast from the past for those who aren't asking: what are CDs?

The 71-year-old credited his experience as a DJ as he's been doing this for decades at weddings, on the radio, and in nightclubs.

Phoenix told reporters that he prefers music from the 1950s and '60s, but at weddings, he makes an effort to play songs that will appeal to different age groups - playing contemporary and hip-hop music for younger people.

Dolph says that "seeing someone just being themselves and following their passion, no matter their age, is what people enjoyed so much about the video."

Meanwhile, Phoenix has no clue why his video was so popular.

It's like 10 seconds of me standing there, which I don't understand what the big deal is. Brian Phoenix, DJ

Friedman agrees with Dolph saying this one's inspiring because "I'm always intrigued that people at whatever age are still doing their thing."

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] 71-year-old DJ becomes a viral TikTok hit