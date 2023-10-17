What is the two-state solution and why is it growing ever more unlikely?





Africa Melane is in conversation with Christopher Gevers, International Law lecturer at UKZN – unpacking the two-state solution that is often talked about when referring to Israel and Palestine.

Two states, living side by side, in peace. People of Israel and the people of Palestine.

But just how viable is a two-state solution in the Middle East, particularly against the backdrop of the resurgence of violence in the region in recent weeks?

Gevers says the problem is that as far back as World War One, there have been competing interests over the same piece of land.

The difficulty of a two-state solution is, not just what that would look like, but really that over the last 60 years, Israel has been expanding itself into the land that would otherwise be part of the Palestinian state. Christopher Gevers, Lecturer international law at UKZN

At the same time, Palestine has been gaining recognition and acceptance from the broader international community as a State. Christopher Gevers, Lecturer international law at UKZN

So, you have essentially two States, but they don't really recognise each other, and you don't really have a solution in sight. Christopher Gevers, Lecturer international law at UKZN

On Tuesday, South Africa's Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor said the idea of a two-state solution was fast fading.

"It has been rendered practically impossible, unless Israel, in negotiations for peace, would be prepared to give up some of the lands on which they have settled," she said.

