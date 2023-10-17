What is the two-state solution and why is it growing ever more unlikely?
Africa Melane is in conversation with Christopher Gevers, International Law lecturer at UKZN – unpacking the two-state solution that is often talked about when referring to Israel and Palestine.
RELATED:Two state solution for Palestine 'practically impossible' - Naledi Pandor
Two states, living side by side, in peace. People of Israel and the people of Palestine.
But just how viable is a two-state solution in the Middle East, particularly against the backdrop of the resurgence of violence in the region in recent weeks?
Gevers says the problem is that as far back as World War One, there have been competing interests over the same piece of land.
The difficulty of a two-state solution is, not just what that would look like, but really that over the last 60 years, Israel has been expanding itself into the land that would otherwise be part of the Palestinian state.Christopher Gevers, Lecturer international law at UKZN
At the same time, Palestine has been gaining recognition and acceptance from the broader international community as a State.Christopher Gevers, Lecturer international law at UKZN
So, you have essentially two States, but they don't really recognise each other, and you don't really have a solution in sight.Christopher Gevers, Lecturer international law at UKZN
On Tuesday, South Africa's Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor said the idea of a two-state solution was fast fading.
"It has been rendered practically impossible, unless Israel, in negotiations for peace, would be prepared to give up some of the lands on which they have settled," she said.
RELATED: An 'idiot's guide' to the complex history behind the Israel-Gaza conflict
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54297167_flags-of-palestine-and-israel-painted-on-cracked-wall.html?vti=odzxs7tpknlwltcco1-1-1
More from World
Xi-Putin meeting: What it says about their current and future relationship
Vladimir Putin is travelling to China to meet with his Chinese counterpart.Read More
How the ‘laws of war’ apply to the conflict between Israel and Hamas
Expert Robert Goldman explains the 'laws of war' and how they relate to this ongoing conflict.Read More
Global alliances in the Israel-Palestinian conflict
One international law expert admits there will be more alliances tested and enemies made as the war with Hamas continues.Read More
Extra-terrestrial desert dome house hits the market
For a mere $1.8 million (just over R33 million) you can get your hands on the Bonita Domes.Read More
Two state solution for Palestine 'practically impossible' - Naledi Pandor
Pandor says in order for there to be a two-state solution, there would have to be a reversal of the occupation of Palestine.Read More
Roelf Meyer: 'I visited Gaza a year ago. Conditions were worst it's ever been'
"You can't expect more than two million people to live in the way they do," says Roelf Meyer.Read More
‘If Palestine was free, we’d all live in peace’
Former South African representative to Palestine, Raf Gangat, says that while he does not disagree that Israel has a right to defend itself, Palestine has a right to be free.Read More
Israel-Hamas war: 'This is a massive failure of the Israeli intelligence system'
Times of Israel's political and legal correspondent Carrie Keller-Lynn says Hamas does not want peace in the Middle East.Read More
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya
Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges.Read More