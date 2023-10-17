Why atchar changes the way you smell
Clement Manyathela speaks to Reabetjoe Mokoko, Registered Dietitian.
Atchar actually refers to a preparation method and there are many different types.
The tangy, spicy atchar that we often eat is usually made with unripe green mangos and chillies, and it can add flavour to any dish.
It originated in Pachranga Achar in Pakistan, and was brought to India in 1943.
The condiment is often eaten with curry in South African Indian cuisine but is also served with traditional food such as amagwinya (fat cakes) and kota (bunny chow).
RELATED: Boiling bananas is an A-PEELING 'new' trend... and a health benefit?
As it is mainly made with fruit and vegetables, there are a number of health benefits to eating it, but there are also some risks to eating too much according to Mokoko.
Everything eaten in excess can have detrimental effects on your health.Reabetjoe Mokoko, Registered Dietitian
For example, atchar has a high salt content which has adverse effects on your health such as high blood pressure and risks of diabetes.
RELATED: Health and Wellness: These are 4 of the biggest fitness trends of 2023 so far
In addition to this, those who eat it often may have noticed that it makes your armpits smell.
Atchar contains methi or fenugreek seeds which generally affect body odour.
The spices can also lead to too much sulphur in your food intake which is then excreted through the pores in your skin, and this causes body odour.
Especially those who are very sensitive to it. You find that two or three days later their body is still excreting it and the body odour is still there.Reabetjoe Mokoko, Registered Dietitian
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://twitter.com/MmaraMawela/status/1714215597515386898/photo/1
More from Lifestyle
Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever'
Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'.Read More
What to do if you lose or damage your car keys
Modern car keys are far more convenient than the older models… until you break or lose them.Read More
Sleep tight and don't let the bedbugs bite! What to know about bedbug bites
"Once they've got you, they want to drink as much as they can."Read More
[LISTEN] How to explain the gap in your resume
According to a study, 62% of respondents took a break at some point in their career and 56% acquired a new skill during that time.Read More
[WATCH] Claustrophobic, trendy or cute? Peep inside Japan's tiniest apartment
Tiny apartments are everywhere in Japan but this one might be the tiniest of them all.Read More
[WATCH] Parenting Diaries! LOL how do you keep up with active toddlers?
Dearest mothers across the world, how are you holding up today?Read More
Detangling the roots and health risks of hair relaxers
For decades, Black women have been using hair relaxers to help them “fit into” global mainstream workplaces and the European standards of beauty that continue to dominate them.Read More
Will we still have antibiotics in 50 years? 7 global experts say...
Since bacteria can overcome a phenomenon known as antimicrobial resistance - experts weigh in on their lifespan.Read More
[WATCH] Influencers neh! Boyfriend not in the MOOD for champagne toast with GF
This boyfriend was not in the mood when his babe told him to smile while toasting.Read More