The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff.

Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Oresti Patricios, CEO of the Ornico Group.

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60 message of support video for the Springboks
Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60 message of support video for the Springboks

Springbok fever is at boiling point after the team's thrilling quarter-final win against Rugby World Cup hosts France on Sunday.

And Mzansi is loving Checkers Sixty60's message of support for our heroes, delivered in the form of a moving music video.

RELATED: South Africa narrowly beats France in 7-try thriller (FRA 28-29 RSA)

It opens with messages from player wives and then launches into a new arrangement of the national anthem which features local youth choirs and a stunning solo performance from 12-year-old vocalist Yonwaba Qetswana.

The video is the advertising "hero" pick of the week from Oresti Patricios, CEO of the Ornico Group.

Screengrab of Yonwaba Qetswana from Checkers Sixty60 message of support video for the Springboks
Screengrab of Yonwaba Qetswana from Checkers Sixty60 message of support video for the Springboks

With this, Checkers Sixty60 just "got it so right" says Patricios.

They've picked up on the pulse of the nation... The ad was done a bit before Sunday's game, but I think you could feel the energy of South Africa building up to that.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

This is really to build that affinity, and affinity's about aligning yourself with customer values... and building that emotional connection to the brand.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

Watch the stirring video below:

Scroll up to listen to Patricios' advertising critiques (Checkers Sixty60 discussion at 7:45)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks




More from Rugby World Cup 2023

Springbok player, Cheslin Kolbe. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Stefano Delfrate

Cheslin Kolbe’s incredible journey to the Boks

17 October 2023 1:25 PM

Aletta Harrison reflects on her interview with a young Cheslin Kolbe in 2013.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robert Marawa is in France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo: 947

Robert Marawa on SA vs France: ‘It was a ding-dong battle’

16 October 2023 10:41 AM

"I never thought it would last up until the time break."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

We’ve still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi

16 October 2023 12:09 AM

The Springboks react to their narrow victory (29-28) over France at Stade de France on Sunday, 15 October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

France reacts to narrow defeat by South Africa, ending host nation's dream

15 October 2023 11:47 PM

French team manager Raphael Ibanez reacts following their 29-28 defeat by South Africa at Stade de France on Sunday (15 October).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

South Africa narrowly beats France in 7-try thriller (FRA 28-29 RSA)

15 October 2023 11:30 PM

Defending champion Springboks South booked a Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final against England after beating hosts France 29-28.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa end French Rugby World Cup hopes in Paris (FRA 28-29 RSA)

15 October 2023 11:04 PM

The defending champion Springboks booked a Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final against England.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

England ends Fiji's Rugby World Cup dream (ENG 30-24 FIJ)

15 October 2023 7:12 PM

England booked a last-four place at Rugby World Cup 2023 with a 30-24 win over Fiji on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

New Zealand edge Ireland in classic to book Argentina semi-final (IRE 24-28 NZL)

15 October 2023 9:18 AM

New Zealand beat Ireland in the 2nd quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 to progress to a semi-final against Argentina.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Rugby Media Zone

Argentina seals RWC semi-final spot with comeback from behind (WAL 17-29 ARG)

14 October 2023 8:27 PM

MARSEILLE - Argentina came from behind to beat Wales in the first quarter-final of Rugby World Cup 2023 at Stade de Marseille on Saturday,14 October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: World Rugby Media Zone

RWC quarter-finals: South Africa vs France will be ‘like for like’

13 October 2023 3:43 PM

South African rugby commentator, Andy Capostagno shares insights ahead of the Rugby World Cup quarters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

