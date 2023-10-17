[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Oresti Patricios, CEO of the Ornico Group.
Springbok fever is at boiling point after the team's thrilling quarter-final win against Rugby World Cup hosts France on Sunday.
And Mzansi is loving Checkers Sixty60's message of support for our heroes, delivered in the form of a moving music video.
RELATED: South Africa narrowly beats France in 7-try thriller (FRA 28-29 RSA)
It opens with messages from player wives and then launches into a new arrangement of the national anthem which features local youth choirs and a stunning solo performance from 12-year-old vocalist Yonwaba Qetswana.
The video is the advertising "hero" pick of the week from Oresti Patricios, CEO of the Ornico Group.
With this, Checkers Sixty60 just "got it so right" says Patricios.
They've picked up on the pulse of the nation... The ad was done a bit before Sunday's game, but I think you could feel the energy of South Africa building up to that.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
This is really to build that affinity, and affinity's about aligning yourself with customer values... and building that emotional connection to the brand.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
Watch the stirring video below:
Scroll up to listen to Patricios' advertising critiques (Checkers Sixty60 discussion at 7:45)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks
