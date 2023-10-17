Municipal purchases of electricity dropped 0.8% in first 6 months of 2023
Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.
While South Africa's municipalities are heavily reliant on electricity sales for their revenue, municipal purchases of power dropped by 0.8% in the first six months of 2023 compared to 2022.
This is the first time since 2018 that a decline was reported in the first half of the year, reports Statistics SA.
At the same time, municipal sales of electricity grew by 0.6%, the slowest rise since 2018.
Stats SA asks whether loadshedding had an impact on electricity sales in the first half of 2023.
It cites The Outlier's report that counts 180 days of power cuts in the six month period, compared to 62 days in 2022.
The eight metropolitan municipalities account for the bulk of total electricity sales across local government says Stats SA.
In the first six months of 2023, five of the eight metropolitan municipalities recorded a decline in sales, headed by Nelson Mandela Bay.
Increases were registered by Mangaung, the City of Ekurhuleni and eThekwini.
How are municipalities going to make up for this lost revenue?
All business have to reinvent themselves in the face of changing circumstances and technologies, he comments.
Likewise, companies like Eskom, and municipal electricity distributors -which are in a sense businesses - have to look carefully at their business processes and models and adapt to these changes. That's what we have to do.Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Things might not be as bad as they seem for municipalities in this respect, Yelland says, as there would be a balancing out.
He also questions how much of the rate of decline in municipal electricity sales can be attributed to South Africans investing in solar in the face of loadshedding.
There are other issues, like the declining economy. I think to put this in the light of renewable energy is stretching it. And just because there's a decline in revenue, doesn't mean there's a decline in net revenue or surplus. If there's a decline in sales volumes and kilowatt hours... there is also a decline by the municipalities in their purchases of electricity from Eskom.Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
About 70% of the cost of an electricity distributor are the costs of the power from Eskom, so if they are declining in sales volumes, they will also be declining in their purchases from Eskom... so things are getting cheaper for them.Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
