AA predicts fuel price drop for November
JOHANNESBURG - Unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund shows that fuel prices may decrease in November after three consecutive fuel price increases.
Motorists in the country may be able to breathe a sigh of relief.
The Automobile Association (AA) said both grades of petrol are expected to drop by around R1.90 while diesel is likely to decrease by R0.70.
Fuel prices have been on the rise since August, with the petrol currently retailing at over R25 a litre.
The AA has cited more stable international oil prices and the dollar-rand exchange price as the reason for the predicted decrease.
It said this will bring the much-needed relief to consumers who are currently faced with high fuel and food prices.
The association added that while this is good news, fuel prices may be affected by the conflict between Israel and Palestine that is likely to see fuel prices in the country increase yet again.
This article first appeared on EWN : AA predicts fuel price drop for November
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bizoon/bizoon1602/bizoon160200048/52676686-d%C3%A9tail-d-une-main-tenant-une-pompe-%C3%A0-carburant-dans-une-station.jpg
