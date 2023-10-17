



Omnia Holdings has announced a strategic partnership with Sweden-based Hypex Bio Explosives Technology.

The explosives, chemicals and fertiliser group bought a minority stake in Hypex Bio, which supplies green explosives solutions for the sustainable mining, construction and civil explosives industries.

Bruce Whitfield finds out more from Seelan Gobalsamy, Group CEO of Omnia Holdings.

What they have been focusing on says Gobalsamy, is creating innovative solutions for their customers that are sustainable and future-proof.

This deal allows us to invest in a business that has technology to produce explosives not using nitrogen, so that is a cleaner and a greener way of producing an explosion. It's better for the environment, more sustainable for the future, and it will really be the first start of a different way to blast in the coming years and decades. Seelan Gobalsamy, Group CEO - Omnia Holdings

We're buying a 10%-odd stake in their business... and their technology is tested and proven in the northern hemisphere in much colder conditions. Seelan Gobalsamy, Group CEO - Omnia Holdings

The first start of our partnership would be to take the technology into our joint venture in Canada, and test there. As we explore the partnership further we will then bring it into the southern hemisphere where we blast in much hotter conditions. Seelan Gobalsamy, Group CEO - Omnia Holdings

Gobalsamy emphasizes that Omnia already utilize used oil in their explosives as opposed to clean, new oil.

The partnership with Hypex Bio is the next step in their strategy, he says.

And as mines focus on ESG, focus on lower carbon emissions... not only will we have a greener emulsion with used oil, we'll now eventually have an alternative to that which is really based on hydrogen peroxide. Seelan Gobalsamy, Group CEO - Omnia Holdings

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Omnia acquires minority stake in Swedish green explosives company