Confirmed: Amazon launching online shopping in SA in 2024





Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron, MD of Vestact Asset Management.

"Sleep with one eye open, Takealot!" - Amazon © moovstock/123rf.com

Amazon is finally coming to South Africa, after speculation has been mounting since 2022 about the move.

The online retail giant announced on Tuesday that it will launch its SA platform in 2024.

Registration is open for local businesses who want to sell with Amazon South Africa.

RELATED: If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission

More than 60% of its sales come from independent sellers, Amazon said in a statement.

The launch of Amazon.co.za in 2024 will provide independent sellers throughout the country an opportunity to rapidly launch, grow, and scale their businesses. Amazon

On The Money Show's Market Commentary slot, Wayne McCurrie (FNB) predicts that we won't see an immediate effect when Amazon opens here next year.

In the 2-3 year view though, when they get their distribution going properly and their product offering expanded, it will present serious competition for the other local online retailers McCurrie says.

Paul Theron, MD of Vestact Asset Management, agrees.

It's going to be heavy sledding for them because there are lots of good logistics players in this country, lots of competitors... Takealot's not going to take it lying down etcetera, etcetera. Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Personally, I buy quite a lot of household goods, hardware, electronics and bits and pieces on Takealot... so I suspect that could be a good niche for Amazon which has got lots of global specials they can bring to bear. Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

It should be noted though, that Amazon has deep pockets.

RELATED: Amazon bets BIG on SA with plans to invest billions more in cloud infrastructure

I think Amazon globally is quite an interesting investment opportunity at $132 a share, because they've got a lot of upside in their US business I think, and then there's the web hosting business... Another thing Amazon makes a lot of money from is advertising, where third party sellers pay in order to have their stuff brought to shoppers' attention over others. Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Confirmed: Amazon launching online shopping in SA in 2024