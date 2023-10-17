Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Confirmed: Amazon launching online shopping in SA in 2024 Registration is already open for local businesses who want to sell with Amazon South Africa. 17 October 2023 7:19 PM
[LISTEN] Nearly 90% of municipalities in South Africa are CRASHING! When looking at service delivery in the country, this may come as no surprise. 17 October 2023 2:50 PM
'It's important for youth to have agency to talk about things that affect them' Meet Cynthia Nyongesa who has been changing society by advocating women and youth rights across the world. 17 October 2023 2:28 PM
View all Local
ANC NEC not satisfied with Gordhan's SOE report & want him to return - insiders The ANC's NEC held a three-day meeting, which saw the party, for the first time, haul a series of ministers before it to account o... 17 October 2023 7:54 AM
Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - followi... 16 October 2023 3:01 PM
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
View all Politics
Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever' Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'. 17 October 2023 7:32 PM
Treasury straddling hiking taxes or borrowing money to grow SA: Godongwana The minister promised that the budget cuts he will announce next month won’t exceed the collective underspending of government dep... 17 October 2023 2:49 PM
Johann Rupert (South Africa's richest man) loses R70 billion in 3 months Here today, gone tomorrow... an apt phrase for this tycoon left 'poorer' due to a decline in luxury good companies. 17 October 2023 8:44 AM
View all Business
Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever' Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'. 17 October 2023 7:32 PM
What to do if you lose or damage your car keys Modern car keys are far more convenient than the older models… until you break or lose them. 17 October 2023 6:00 PM
Why atchar changes the way you smell Many South Africans love to add some atchar to their dishes, but it can affect the way you smell. 17 October 2023 3:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cheslin Kolbe’s incredible journey to the Boks Aletta Harrison reflects on her interview with a young Cheslin Kolbe in 2013. 17 October 2023 1:25 PM
Robert Marawa on SA vs France: ‘It was a ding-dong battle’ "I never thought it would last up until the time break." 16 October 2023 10:41 AM
We’ve still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi The Springboks react to their narrow victory (29-28) over France at Stade de France on Sunday, 15 October. 16 October 2023 12:09 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 71-year-old DJ becomes a viral TikTok hit "I don't know if he needs this job or still does it out of passion but he needs to be protected at all costs." 17 October 2023 1:11 PM
Happy 54th birthday, Wyclef Jean! We look back at his career... He rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the hip-hop trio The Fugees. 17 October 2023 9:52 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Eminem! Fun facts about Slim Shady... Eminem has captivated audiences around the world for over two decades. 17 October 2023 8:56 AM
View all Entertainment
What is the two-state solution and why is it growing ever more unlikely? South Africa's Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor says that the idea of a two-state solution was fast fading. 17 October 2023 6:11 PM
Xi-Putin meeting: What it says about their current and future relationship Vladimir Putin is travelling to China to meet with his Chinese counterpart. 17 October 2023 3:46 PM
How the ‘laws of war’ apply to the conflict between Israel and Hamas Expert Robert Goldman explains the 'laws of war' and how they relate to this ongoing conflict. 17 October 2023 3:29 PM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Confirmed: Amazon launching online shopping in SA in 2024

17 October 2023 7:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Amazon
Paul Theron
takealot
Takealot.com
retail sector

Registration is already open for local businesses who want to sell with Amazon South Africa.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron, MD of Vestact Asset Management.

"Sleep with one eye open, Takealot!" - Amazon © moovstock/123rf.com
"Sleep with one eye open, Takealot!" - Amazon © moovstock/123rf.com

Amazon is finally coming to South Africa, after speculation has been mounting since 2022 about the move.

The online retail giant announced on Tuesday that it will launch its SA platform in 2024.

Registration is open for local businesses who want to sell with Amazon South Africa.

RELATED: If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission

More than 60% of its sales come from independent sellers, Amazon said in a statement.

The launch of Amazon.co.za in 2024 will provide independent sellers throughout the country an opportunity to rapidly launch, grow, and scale their businesses.

Amazon

On The Money Show's Market Commentary slot, Wayne McCurrie (FNB) predicts that we won't see an immediate effect when Amazon opens here next year.

In the 2-3 year view though, when they get their distribution going properly and their product offering expanded, it will present serious competition for the other local online retailers McCurrie says.

Paul Theron, MD of Vestact Asset Management, agrees.

It's going to be heavy sledding for them because there are lots of good logistics players in this country, lots of competitors... Takealot's not going to take it lying down etcetera, etcetera.

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Personally, I buy quite a lot of household goods, hardware, electronics and bits and pieces on Takealot... so I suspect that could be a good niche for Amazon which has got lots of global specials they can bring to bear.

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

It should be noted though, that Amazon has deep pockets.

RELATED: Amazon bets BIG on SA with plans to invest billions more in cloud infrastructure

I think Amazon globally is quite an interesting investment opportunity at $132 a share, because they've got a lot of upside in their US business I think, and then there's the web hosting business... Another thing Amazon makes a lot of money from is advertising, where third party sellers pay in order to have their stuff brought to shoppers' attention over others.

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Confirmed: Amazon launching online shopping in SA in 2024




17 October 2023 7:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Amazon
Paul Theron
takealot
Takealot.com
retail sector

More from Business

@ peshkova/123rf.com

Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever'

17 October 2023 7:32 PM

Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

AA predicts fuel price drop for November

17 October 2023 3:08 PM

The Automobile Association said both grades of petrol are expected to drop by around R1.90 while diesel is likely to decrease by R0.70. Fuel prices have been on the rise since August, with the petrol currently retailing at over R25 a litre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Offices of the Mafube Local Municipality in the Free State. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Nearly 90% of municipalities in South Africa are CRASHING!

17 October 2023 2:50 PM

When looking at service delivery in the country, this may come as no surprise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS

Treasury straddling hiking taxes or borrowing money to grow SA: Godongwana

17 October 2023 2:49 PM

The minister promised that the budget cuts he will announce next month won’t exceed the collective underspending of government departments of R29 billion in the last financial year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Szekszter

Johann Rupert (South Africa's richest man) loses R70 billion in 3 months

17 October 2023 8:44 AM

Here today, gone tomorrow... an apt phrase for this tycoon left 'poorer' due to a decline in luxury good companies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dead woman toe tag. Picture: 123rf

A career in forensic pathology: Is it as glamorous as it is in the movies?

16 October 2023 10:14 PM

Hestelle van Staden wrote the book, Blood has a Voice: Stories from the autopsy table to give a glimpse into the career of forensic pathology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Huawei Nova 11 Pro. Picture: huawei,com

Take a selfie like never before with the HUAWEI Nova 11 Pro's 60MP front camera

16 October 2023 9:18 PM

The Nova 11 Pro can also recharge to full battery in 20 minutes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

food waste.jpg

Hungry for change! End food (in)security by ending food wastage

16 October 2023 8:17 PM

A third of the food grown each year is wasted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Treasury ahead of the MTBPS on Wednesday, 26 October 2022. Picture: GCIS.

'Fiscal crisis' exaggerated by National Treasury: Institute for Economic Justice

16 October 2023 6:50 PM

The IEJ research finds that South Africa’s current debt levels should not be characterised as being at ‘crisis’ proportions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arthur Mafokate’s company invoiced a non-profit organisation over R1 million from a lottery grant for a music festival that never happened. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

Lotto theft: SIU freezes R14m worth of assets belonging to former senior staff

16 October 2023 4:14 PM

This stems from an investigation by the SIU that found corruption at the National Lottery Commission (NLC) worth approximately R334 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Offices of the Mafube Local Municipality in the Free State. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Nearly 90% of municipalities in South Africa are CRASHING!

17 October 2023 2:50 PM

When looking at service delivery in the country, this may come as no surprise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Max Fisher via pexels

'It's important for youth to have agency to talk about things that affect them'

17 October 2023 2:28 PM

Meet Cynthia Nyongesa who has been changing society by advocating women and youth rights across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ proler/123rf.com

Are SA's citrus exports being ‘targeted’ with false moth parasite fears?

17 October 2023 1:37 PM

Our local citrus exports have been under strain due to the false moth parasite.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor addressed the media in Pretoria on 14 December 2020. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter

Two state solution for Palestine 'practically impossible' - Naledi Pandor

17 October 2023 10:03 AM

Pandor says in order for there to be a two-state solution, there would have to be a reversal of the occupation of Palestine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wikimedia Commons by Zahur Ramji / Mediapix / World Economic Forum

Happy 78th birthday, Graça Machel!

17 October 2023 9:42 AM

The former First Lady of South Africa turns 78 years old today. Here are some things you might not have known about her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: SAPS members. Picture: © ruramos/123rf.com

SAPS is down more than 8000 detectives since 2016

17 October 2023 7:50 AM

The number of detectives in the South African Police Service has dropped by more than 8000 in the last 6 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © gastas/123rf.com

A CRAZY amount of food is wasted instead of donated in SA every year

16 October 2023 4:54 PM

10 million tonnes of food goes to waste every year, affecting so many South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Classroom / Picture: aylessimages/123rf.com

55% of grade 6 teachers can only read at the level of a grade 4 pupil – report

16 October 2023 2:32 PM

"20% of kids are being taught by teachers who actually understand the Maths at their level."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Pablo Hidalgo/123rf

Cage-free farming: ‘Chickens need to be free to fly like Kolbe’

16 October 2023 12:23 PM

The Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) is calling for a switch to cage-free farming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele (right) joined the StatsSA team in Cape Town on 2 February 2022 for the start of the national census. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

Concerns rise as 31% uncounted in Census 2022 compared to 14.6% in Census 2011

16 October 2023 12:13 PM

This means that about a third of people and households in South Africa were not counted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Nearly 90% of municipalities in South Africa are CRASHING!

Local Business

AA predicts fuel price drop for November

Business

Global alliances in the Israel-Palestinian conflict

World

EWN Highlights

Prince Simakade Zulu vs President Cyril Ramaphosa

17 October 2023 9:19 PM

SIU hitting the right targets in fight against corruption within government

17 October 2023 8:01 PM

Joburg CBD building fire commission of inquiry set for late October

17 October 2023 6:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA