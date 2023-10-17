What to do if you lose or damage your car keys
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Thembinkosi Pantsi, National Vice-Chairperson of NADA, a proud association of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI).
Replacing an old car key used to be as easy as a trip to the local key cutter, but that is no longer the case.
Now that we have all the benefits of remote door locking and extra security from transponder technology, replacing your key is a whole other story.
Once you lose it, there are going to be problems.Thembinkosi Pantsi, National Vice-Chairperson - NADA
All the added benefits translate to a whole bunch of extra costs to replace.
RELATED: Are ‘smart cars’ being outsmarted?
If you lose or damage your car keys, you do have a few options to get your car up and running again.
The best-case scenario is that you will have a spare key that you can use until you can get a replacement from your dealership or a locksmith.
If you contact your dealership, they can give you a replacement key, but this is usually the most expensive option.
Pantsi says that in the case of a lost key, rather than a damaged one, you should ask your dealership to recode your key so the lost one can no longer be used to open your car.
RELATED: Hijackers are targeting these cars in South Africa
In addition to this, you will need a new lock set with a new identity so that the old key cannot start your car.
You can claim that from your insurance.Thembinkosi Pantsi, National Vice-Chairperson - NADA
It is important that at all times you have both keys.Thembinkosi Pantsi, National Vice-Chairperson - NADA
Alternatively, if the key is just damaged, you can go to a locksmith with experience in automotive keys or the dealership for a replacement.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/hand-car-car-delivery-car-keys-keys-3265578/
More from Lifestyle
Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever'
Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'.Read More
Why atchar changes the way you smell
Many South Africans love to add some atchar to their dishes, but it can affect the way you smell.Read More
Sleep tight and don't let the bedbugs bite! What to know about bedbug bites
"Once they've got you, they want to drink as much as they can."Read More
[LISTEN] How to explain the gap in your resume
According to a study, 62% of respondents took a break at some point in their career and 56% acquired a new skill during that time.Read More
[WATCH] Claustrophobic, trendy or cute? Peep inside Japan's tiniest apartment
Tiny apartments are everywhere in Japan but this one might be the tiniest of them all.Read More
[WATCH] Parenting Diaries! LOL how do you keep up with active toddlers?
Dearest mothers across the world, how are you holding up today?Read More
Detangling the roots and health risks of hair relaxers
For decades, Black women have been using hair relaxers to help them “fit into” global mainstream workplaces and the European standards of beauty that continue to dominate them.Read More
Will we still have antibiotics in 50 years? 7 global experts say...
Since bacteria can overcome a phenomenon known as antimicrobial resistance - experts weigh in on their lifespan.Read More
[WATCH] Influencers neh! Boyfriend not in the MOOD for champagne toast with GF
This boyfriend was not in the mood when his babe told him to smile while toasting.Read More