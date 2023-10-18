Legislation on terrorism financing could help the SSA restrict civil society

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] New dental unit focuses on specialised paediatric dental care Children often have specific needs when it comes to care, and a new dental unit is helping them get the services they deserve. 18 October 2023 11:42 AM
[LISTEN] Economists weigh in on medium-term budget cuts Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is set to deliver the medium-term budget next month. 18 October 2023 10:45 AM
Philippi resident transforms shack into book club for children Sindeka Mandoyi started the Chosi-chosi book club in 2019 to share her passion for reading with young kids. 18 October 2023 8:53 AM
View all Local
ANC NEC not satisfied with Gordhan's SOE report & want him to return - insiders The ANC's NEC held a three-day meeting, which saw the party, for the first time, haul a series of ministers before it to account o... 17 October 2023 7:54 AM
Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - followi... 16 October 2023 3:01 PM
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
View all Politics
Amazon goes online in SA in 2024! Registration for local sellers open at R1 p/m Registration is open for local businesses who want to be online sellers on Amazon South Africa. 18 October 2023 12:08 PM
Municipal purchases of electricity dropped 0.8% in first 6 months of 2023 South Africa's municipalities are heavily reliant on electricity sales for their revenue - how will this affect them? 17 October 2023 9:41 PM
[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff. 17 October 2023 8:47 PM
View all Business
Pepper X is named the world’s spiciest pepper Pepper X is said to be three times spicier than its predecessor, the Carolina Reaper. 18 October 2023 12:28 PM
Don't call my husband sweetheart! Wife leaves 'controversial tip' for waitress Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the stories that went viral on social media. 18 October 2023 11:14 AM
SA could have a public holiday if the Springboks win the World Cup As if the Springboks didn't have enough pressure on them. 18 October 2023 8:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cheslin Kolbe’s incredible journey to the Boks Aletta Harrison reflects on her interview with a young Cheslin Kolbe in 2013. 17 October 2023 1:25 PM
Robert Marawa on SA vs France: ‘It was a ding-dong battle’ "I never thought it would last up until the time break." 16 October 2023 10:41 AM
We’ve still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi The Springboks react to their narrow victory (29-28) over France at Stade de France on Sunday, 15 October. 16 October 2023 12:09 AM
View all Sport
Alec Baldwin could be charged again for ‘Rust’ shooting New Mexico prosecutors say “additional facts” warrant bringing the case before a grand jury next month. 18 October 2023 1:18 PM
Britney Spears' upcoming memoir reveals why she shaved her head in 2007 The year is 2007. Britney Spears shaved her head and the world called her crazy for it. Spears' upcoming memoir reveals why. 18 October 2023 11:29 AM
Making hygiene fun - for your kids Lifebuoy is teaching the importance of handwashing through the power of play. 18 October 2023 10:11 AM
View all Entertainment
‘There is no safe spot in the whole Gaza Strip’ – Gift of the Givers The situation in Gaza is becoming an increasingly severe humanitarian crisis, with thousands of civilians suffering. 18 October 2023 12:55 PM
Hamas-Israeli conflict: What’s at stake for Egypt At this stage, Egypt has more control than most other regional international players over the outcomes of the conflict. 18 October 2023 11:39 AM
[WATCH] Bear sneaks into family home, raids the freezer for lasagna "We just had the most unexpected kitchen guest!" 18 October 2023 11:20 AM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff. 17 October 2023 8:47 PM
Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever' Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'. 17 October 2023 7:32 PM
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Legislation on terrorism financing could help the SSA restrict civil society

18 October 2023 7:31 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
South Africa State Security Agency
civil society

The monitoring of terrorism financing will allow the state to clampdown on NGOs and churches.

John Perlman speaks with Heidi Swart, Independent Investigative Journalist.

Swart wrote a piece for the Daily Maverick about proposed changes to the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill of 2023.

This would require a person to have security clearance to establish a non-government or faith-based organisation which would give the State Security Agency (SSA) power to force people to shutdown organisations or resign.

They claim this step is a result of South Africa’s greylisting, which happened after the country failed to meet the international standards to prevent terrorism financing.

RELATED: Enoch Godongwana confident SA's greylisting will be resolved within 18 months

However, Swart says that laws were already enacted last year to prevent non-profits being used to finance terrorism.

We have given the financial intelligence centre as well as the Hawks more power to investigate, which is why it is odd that the State Security Agency now comes after the fact saying we need to do this.

Heidi Swart, Independent Investigative Journalist
State Security Agency logo. Picture: ssa.gov.za
State Security Agency logo. Picture: ssa.gov.za

She adds that the SSA has a history of being at odds with civil society and changes to the law give them too much power over this sector.

They don’t really like being shown up for not doing what is in the best interests of society.

Heidi Swart, Independent Investigative Journalist

Listen to the interview above for more.




18 October 2023 7:31 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
South Africa State Security Agency
civil society

More from Local

Picture: MM Dental via pexels

[LISTEN] New dental unit focuses on specialised paediatric dental care

18 October 2023 11:42 AM

Children often have specific needs when it comes to care, and a new dental unit is helping them get the services they deserve.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@golibtolibov/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Economists weigh in on medium-term budget cuts

18 October 2023 10:45 AM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is set to deliver the medium-term budget next month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/cottonbro studio

Philippi resident transforms shack into book club for children

18 October 2023 8:53 AM

Sindeka Mandoyi started the Chosi-chosi book club in 2019 to share her passion for reading with young kids.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town by night. Picture: © mdmworks/123rf.com

Municipal purchases of electricity dropped 0.8% in first 6 months of 2023

17 October 2023 9:41 PM

South Africa's municipalities are heavily reliant on electricity sales for their revenue - how will this affect them?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"Sleep with one eye open, Takealot!" - Amazon © moovstock/123rf.com

Confirmed: Amazon launching online shopping in SA in 2024

17 October 2023 7:19 PM

Registration is already open for local businesses who want to sell with Amazon South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Offices of the Mafube Local Municipality in the Free State. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Nearly 90% of municipalities in South Africa are CRASHING!

17 October 2023 2:50 PM

When looking at service delivery in the country, this may come as no surprise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Max Fisher via pexels

'It's important for youth to have agency to talk about things that affect them'

17 October 2023 2:28 PM

Meet Cynthia Nyongesa who has been changing society by advocating women and youth rights across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ proler/123rf.com

Are SA's citrus exports being ‘targeted’ with false moth parasite fears?

17 October 2023 1:37 PM

Our local citrus exports have been under strain due to the false moth parasite.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor addressed the media in Pretoria on 14 December 2020. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter

Two state solution for Palestine 'practically impossible' - Naledi Pandor

17 October 2023 10:03 AM

Pandor says in order for there to be a two-state solution, there would have to be a reversal of the occupation of Palestine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wikimedia Commons by Zahur Ramji / Mediapix / World Economic Forum

Happy 78th birthday, Graça Machel!

17 October 2023 9:42 AM

The former First Lady of South Africa turns 78 years old today. Here are some things you might not have known about her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New Long Covid study finds low serotonin caused by virus remnants in the gut

World

[LISTEN] Nearly 90% of municipalities in South Africa are CRASHING!

Local Business

AA predicts fuel price drop for November

Business

EWN Highlights

CPI figure rises to 5.4% for September - Stats SA data

18 October 2023 1:12 PM

EFF, ANC must take accountability for Ekurhuleni's fiscal crisis – ActionSA

18 October 2023 11:40 AM

Cele alarmed by amount of ammunition found on suspects during KZN police ops

18 October 2023 11:32 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA