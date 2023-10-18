Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
New Long Covid study finds low serotonin caused by virus remnants in the gut

18 October 2023
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
long COVID

A team of scientists found that people suffering from long covid tended to have lower levels of serotonin.

John Maytham speaks with Dr Resia Pretorius, Distinguished Research Professor in the Physiological Sciences Department, Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University

A team of scientists found that people suffering from Long Covid tended to have lower levels of serotonin.

They suggest that the serotonin depletion could be caused be remnants of the virus in the gut, which would explain the memory problems and cognitive symptoms of Long Covid.

Pretorius says that while serotonin levels are not the only factor of this conditions, it is an extremely important factor.

RELATED: Could this Stellenbosch professor have uncovered the mystery of long Covid?

It fits in well with what we have been seeing.

Dr Resia Pretorius, Distinguished Research Professor - Stellenbosch University
Picture: © subbotina/123rf.com
Picture: © subbotina/123rf.com

Some of the other symptoms a person with Long Covid might experience are brain fog, anxiety, and brain fatigue, which can all be linked to low serotonin levels.

Knowing the role serotonin plays in this condition could help in treating the condition and fixing the core problems.

Listen to the interview above for more detailed information on this research.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New Long Covid study finds low serotonin caused by virus remnants in the gut




‘There is no safe spot in the whole Gaza Strip’ – Gift of the Givers

18 October 2023 12:55 PM

The situation in Gaza is becoming an increasingly severe humanitarian crisis, with thousands of civilians suffering.

Hamas-Israeli conflict: What’s at stake for Egypt

18 October 2023 11:39 AM

At this stage, Egypt has more control than most other regional international players over the outcomes of the conflict.

[WATCH] Bear sneaks into family home, raids the freezer for lasagna

18 October 2023 11:20 AM

"We just had the most unexpected kitchen guest!"

Blast on al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza leaves 500 dead, many injured

18 October 2023 10:54 AM

"We don't know exactly who is behind it; ones natural feeling would be this would be part of the Israeli bombardment."

Anti-Apartheid Movement against Israel to be held in SA in 2024

18 October 2023 9:36 AM

This comes almost two weeks after horrendous attacks, leaving thousands of Palestinians and Israelis killed and displaced.

What is the two-state solution and why is it growing ever more unlikely?

17 October 2023 6:11 PM

South Africa's Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor says that the idea of a two-state solution was fast fading.

Xi-Putin meeting: What it says about their current and future relationship

17 October 2023 3:46 PM

Vladimir Putin is travelling to China to meet with his Chinese counterpart.

How the ‘laws of war’ apply to the conflict between Israel and Hamas

17 October 2023 3:29 PM

Expert Robert Goldman explains the 'laws of war' and how they relate to this ongoing conflict.

Global alliances in the Israel-Palestinian conflict

17 October 2023 12:45 PM

One international law expert admits there will be more alliances tested and enemies made as the war with Hamas continues.

Extra-terrestrial desert dome house hits the market

17 October 2023 11:16 AM

For a mere $1.8 million (just over R33 million) you can get your hands on the Bonita Domes.

