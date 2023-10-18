New Long Covid study finds low serotonin caused by virus remnants in the gut





John Maytham speaks with Dr Resia Pretorius, Distinguished Research Professor in the Physiological Sciences Department, Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University

A team of scientists found that people suffering from Long Covid tended to have lower levels of serotonin.

They suggest that the serotonin depletion could be caused be remnants of the virus in the gut, which would explain the memory problems and cognitive symptoms of Long Covid.

Pretorius says that while serotonin levels are not the only factor of this conditions, it is an extremely important factor.

It fits in well with what we have been seeing. Dr Resia Pretorius, Distinguished Research Professor - Stellenbosch University

Some of the other symptoms a person with Long Covid might experience are brain fog, anxiety, and brain fatigue, which can all be linked to low serotonin levels.

Knowing the role serotonin plays in this condition could help in treating the condition and fixing the core problems.

