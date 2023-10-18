SA could have a public holiday if the Springboks win the World Cup
Like most of the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been feeling the Bok fever.
So much so that, while speaking at a summit on Monday (16 October), Ramaphosa said that he would consider a public holiday if the Springboks won the World Cup.
Mzansi has continually hinted at a celebratory public holiday throughout the duration of the Rugby World Cup.
“Many of them [South Africans] felt that we should declare [Monday] as a public holiday, and I declined. I said we would only consider that when they [the Springboks] win the final, which I will be personally present [for].”
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he received calls to declare today a public holiday following the #Springboks incredible win last night, but that he declined and will only consider such a declaration if the Boks win the final. #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/QDrYBrZ7ZY' MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) October 16, 2023
Ahead of the Boks quarter-final clash against France on Sunday (15 October), the President spoke with SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus and coach Jacques Nienaber to wish the team well.
Spoke to coach @jacnienaber ahead of tonight’s quarter-final. pic.twitter.com/SH6wYuH3Gs' Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 15, 2023
Mr President, we will hold you to that promise!
This article first appeared on 947 : SA could have a public holiday if the Springboks win the World Cup
Source : https://resources.worldrugby-rims.pulselive.com/photo-resources/worldrugby/photo/2023/10/15/33c3f747-433f-427d-8d4a-62d9c781b3fb/1737748505.jpg?width=1024&height=600
