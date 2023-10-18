Philippi resident transforms shack into book club for children





Meet, Sindeka Mandoyi (29)!

Mandoyi is a resident from Philippi who started the Chosi-Chosi Book Club in 2019.

The book club operates on Saturdays for kids in the community in a shack near Mandoyi's home.

It's reported that Mandoyi started the book club as a passion project to share her love for reading with youth.

Based on what Chosi-chosi Book Club posts on Instagram, it looks like the children are learning!

Mandoyi self-funds Chosi-chosi and goes as far as taking the kids on excursions to places many of them have not been before.

She hopes to expand the club to other townships to expose kids to reading and literacy skills while nourishing their minds.

In 2021, the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) survey shows that only 19% of South Africa's Grade 4 pupils can read for meaning.

Considering this, it's refreshing to see how people like Mandoyi makes a difference through their work, without much recognition.

Here's to local heroes doing the most to make a great impact!

