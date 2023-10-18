"It's about the people back home." Siya Kolisi makes Mzansi emotional
Few things bring Mzansi together but when you say braai or rugby - we're united.
But, Siya Kolisi might be another ingredient that unites the nation because of his post-match interview with media at the Rugby World Cup after Sunday's win against France.
Of course, we're used to seeing the captain of the Bokke captain-ing for his life but during this interview, Kolisi did what great leaders do and stayed humble.
As usual, our captain praised his fellow team mates and their opponents while giving credit to the people back home.
@rugbyworldcup ‘This is for everyone back home’ 🇿🇦 #RWC2023 #FRAvRSA #SiyaKolisi ♬ Killer - Celina Sharma & Girls Like You
In the video posted online, Kolisi notes that going into the game against France the Bokke knew "how tough it was going to be" and gives kudos to France saying, "I want to say well done to them for what they've achieved. The people of France can be proud of their team."
But the part that knocked the tears out of Mzansi was this...
Most importantly it's [the matches] about the people back home. Most people can't afford to be here but the videos of schools singing and the support we get from people back home... that's who we play for. We play for a nation. It's not about us on this field anymore, it's about the people back home. That's what's driving us - win or lose.Siya Kolisi, Rugby Captain - Springboks
Of course, Mzansi responded with love for a captain as humble as Kolisi, making us most proud to be South Africa.
All that's left to say is, thank you Bokke!
Here's to another win against England on Saturday!!!
