Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Don't call my husband sweetheart! Wife leaves 'controversial tip' for waitress

18 October 2023 11:14 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the stories that went viral on social media.

A woman wrote "Don't call my husband sweetheart" on the tip section of their bill as a tip to the waitress to stop "flirting" with her husband.

Several social media users came to the waitress' defence after the controversial tip was left for her.

“In the southern US, everyone is called honey, sweety, sweetheart, and my personal favorite, sugar."

Read the full story HERE

Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.




