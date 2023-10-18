Don't call my husband sweetheart! Wife leaves 'controversial tip' for waitress





A woman wrote "Don't call my husband sweetheart" on the tip section of their bill as a tip to the waitress to stop "flirting" with her husband.

Several social media users came to the waitress' defence after the controversial tip was left for her.

“In the southern US, everyone is called honey, sweety, sweetheart, and my personal favorite, sugar."

Read the full story HERE

Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.