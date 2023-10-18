[LISTEN] New dental unit focuses on specialised paediatric dental care
Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Nicoline Potgieter, President of Paedodontic Society of SA and Dalene Swart, President of the Rotary Club Bellville.
Going to the dentist is a scary experience for most children, but a new dental unit is offering care that specifically meets their needs.
This week the first dental care unit for children with special needs in South Africa was launched.
Swart says that this project started after one of their members visited the dental unit at Tygerberg Hospital and then brought the idea to Rotary Club Bellville.
They then took the idea to Dr Potgieter with the intention to increase access for children with special needs.
Dr Potgieter says that paediatric dentistry is quite a complex field as the children often struggle to receive dental care and this unit has state-of-the-art equipment to make this easier.
We are training people to specialise in paediatric dental care.Dr Nicoline Potgieter, President - Paedodontic Society of SA
This is a R1.1 million project which was funded by a global grant and help they received from international Rotary Clubs.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] New dental unit focuses on specialised paediatric dental care
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/girl-smiling-on-dental-chair-8260438/
