Pepper X is named the world’s spiciest pepper
A small, yellow-green wrinkly pepper known as Pepper X is now officially the world’s hottest pepper, Guinness World Records confirmed.
Pepper X is OFFICIALLY the new world record hottest chile at 2.69M SHU! #pepperx pic.twitter.com/lqc0ok2Zck' Hot Sauce Boss (@HotSauceBoss) October 16, 2023
According to the Scoville Scale, the pepper measured an average of 2.693 million Scoville Heat Units.
The scale determines the heat of a pepper by measuring the concentration of its heat-wielding chemical compounds (capsaicinoids).
By comparison, the Carolina Reaper (the previous title holder) averaged 1.64 million SHUs.
A more common pepper, the jalapeño measured at just 2,000 to 8,000 SHUs.
But what does Pepper X taste like?
"There's an intense burn that happens immediately. Then your head kind of feels like, 'Oh no! What's going on?' And then your body just starts reacting,” says Ed Currie, founder of PuckerButt Pepper Company.
“You get it in your arms, you get it in your chest.”
This article first appeared on 947 : Pepper X is named the world’s spiciest pepper
