‘There is no safe spot in the whole Gaza Strip’ – Gift of the Givers
Clement Manyathela speaks to Hanin Barghouti, Projects manager in Gift of the Givers Palestine office, Dr Haidar Eid, a resident trapped in Gaza, and Na’eem Jeenah, Senior Researcher at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.
On 7 October Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel leading to a declaration of war and mass destruction across the region.
Most recently, an attack on al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza left 500 dead and many more injured.
Israel claims the Islamic Jihad was behind the blast while Hamas has claimed it was an Israeli airstrike, although no one has claimed responsibility.
Regardless of responsibility, what is abundantly clear is that the people of Gaza are suffering.
The international community has been divided on the war with US President Joe Biden recently arriving in Israel to visit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Jeenah says that Biden’s visit to Israel was to show solidarity with Israel and meet with Arab leaders to gain their support.
However, he says that the US president was ‘snubbed’ as the Arab leaders refused to meet with him.
Barghouti says that the airstrikes and bombings in the Gaza strip are targeting everything from civilians and houses to schools and hospitals.
She says this has led to thousands of deaths and more than a million people are displaced.
They are targeting everything that moves and everything that does not move… There is no safe spot in the whole Gaza Strip.Hanin Barghouti, Projects manager - Gift of the Givers Palestine Office
The electricity is out in the region and the fuel that hospitals are relying on for their generators is about to run out, leaving all hospitals powerless.
There is also a shortage of water and Barghouti says people are forced to drink polluted water due to a lack of access.
The humanitarian situation in Gaza is disastrous.Hanin Barghouti, Projects manager - Gift of the Givers Palestine Office
We have less that 24 hours before a catastrophe happens.Hanin Barghouti, Projects manager - Gift of the Givers Palestine Office
Eid says that no one is safe on the ground in Gaza and he and his family had to hide while his neighbourhood was flattened to the ground.
I lost my flat, my car was under the rubble, and I had to rush to the northern part of the Gaza strip.Dr Haidar Eid, Resident trapped in Gaza
He was staying with his brother after this but received notice that they would have to leave Gaza along with over a million residents and head south.
According to Jeenah, if the US maintains its uncritical support of Israel, things could get a lot worse moving forward.
