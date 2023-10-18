



Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online topics including a rhino and sheep who found friendship and celebrated together in a spring storm.

Skip to 7:50 for the details around this one.

Friedman shares this one to "brighten your day."

You may recall, Baby Mpho - the rhino that was brought to The Rhino Orphanage (a non-profit organisation that provides specialist care to the orphans of the rhino poaching crisis) in August.

The Orphanage took in little Mpho while just being a few weeks old after she was spotted following a rhino cow and an older calf with her umbilical cord attached.

RELATED: [IN PICS] Adorable baby rhino has been rescued by the Rhino Orphanage

Mpho was placed on an IV, as she was reportedly quite dehydrated, and given bottles of colostrum and electrolytes.

RELATED: [WATCH] REMEMBER THE BABY RHINO-RESCUE, MPHO? HERE'S A HAPPY AND SAD UPDATE

After a few months of overcoming several health challenges, Mpho survived and has a friend in a fellow rescue sheep named, Flenters.

The two were spotted experiencing rain for the first time.

Of course, they loved it and were hopping around together with Mpho donning a cute blankie whilst running - ah!!!

While this duo formed an unlikely bond, their friendship is oh-so-CUTE to watch.

See for yourself.

Not a baaad friendship is it?

RELATED: [WATCH] LIFE OR DEATH? SHOUT VOETSEK JUST LIKE THIS MAN ALMOST KILLED BY A RHINO

They're doing so well. If humans can get along like these two, that would bring some joy into the world, wouldn't it? Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Let the unusual friendship between a rhino and sheep brighten your day