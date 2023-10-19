[LISTEN] Peer-to-peer lending: 'Trust precedes transaction'





Relebogile Mabotja interviews Mlamuli Mbambo, Bestselling Author of ‘Winning The Money Game'.

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, also known as peer-to-peer financing or crowdlending, is a method of borrowing and lending money directly between individuals or "peers" without the involvement of traditional financial institutions like banks.

P2P lending offers advantages for both borrowers and lenders – borrowers may find it easier to access loans with possible lower interest rates, while lenders can earn returns on their investments.

However, it's important to be aware of the associated risks.

Trust is the foundation that will determine the success of the lending.

If you're lending with a friend, Mbambo recommends having some form of contract in place, should something go wrong.

If a contract or some form of written agreement isn't in place, he says that there's not much that can be done legally.

Peer-to-peer lending / Pexels: Karolina Grabowska

Trust precedes transaction. Mlamuli Mbambo, Bestselling Author – ‘Winning The Money Game'

The conversation that you have on WhatsApp does hold as your agreement. Mlamuli Mbambo, Bestselling Author – ‘Winning The Money Game'

