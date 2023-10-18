Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours





Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Hijacking stock photo. Picture: rattanakun/123rf.com

Insurance companies are being affected by a surge in car theft and hijackings.

As a result some are tweaking their contracts with existing clients to reduce the insurer's risk exposure, warns consumer journo Wendy Knowler.

And these changes are simply being imposed on customers, she goes on.

"Is this a case of desperate times call for desperate measure are they riding roughshod over their clients’ rights?"

Knowler follows up on the case of a customer who suffered a huge loss after Santam took an executive decision last year on the part of clients it felt were at highest risk as the theft and hijacking of cars increased in Gauteng.

The affected clients were told via email to get a tracking device by mid-December, and to inform the insurer. Their premium would then be lowered.

If you don’t, Santam told them, theft and hijacking cover will be removed from their policy and their premium lowered accordingly. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Michael Pereira says he didn’t see that email, or the updated schedule he was sent after the December 15 cut-off, advising that his car was no longer covered for theft and hijacking.

Eight months later his parked car was stolen during the day and Santam rejected the claim on the grounds that it wasn’t covered for theft.

Santam imposed the amendment, not me. That has resulted in a loss of R116,000 and my daily transport, which has had a huge impact on me and my family and is impacting on my work. Michael Pereira, Santam client

As he took out the policy over the phone, Pereira argued, Santam should have called him to make sure he knew about the new requirement and the consequences of him not complying.

Knowler put it to the insurer that a follow-up phone call to those who had not responded to that call-to-action email of September, would have been appropriate to ensure that they knew of the new requirement.

After all, financial service providers invest in such call campaigns when they are selling products, and should surely do the same when affected policyholders stood to lose so much with a very material change to their cover, should they not be aware of a new requirement, and fail to act as a result. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Santam stood by its decision, however.

Knowler's advice: If you live in Gauteng, your car is insured by Santam and you don’t have a tracking contract, contact your broker or the insurer directly and find out if your vehicle is still covered for theft and hijacking.

For more detail on this trend, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours