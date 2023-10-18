Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.
Insurance companies are being affected by a surge in car theft and hijackings.
As a result some are tweaking their contracts with existing clients to reduce the insurer's risk exposure, warns consumer journo Wendy Knowler.
And these changes are simply being imposed on customers, she goes on.
"Is this a case of desperate times call for desperate measure are they riding roughshod over their clients’ rights?"
RELATED: Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you
Knowler follows up on the case of a customer who suffered a huge loss after Santam took an executive decision last year on the part of clients it felt were at highest risk as the theft and hijacking of cars increased in Gauteng.
The affected clients were told via email to get a tracking device by mid-December, and to inform the insurer. Their premium would then be lowered.
If you don’t, Santam told them, theft and hijacking cover will be removed from their policy and their premium lowered accordingly.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Michael Pereira says he didn’t see that email, or the updated schedule he was sent after the December 15 cut-off, advising that his car was no longer covered for theft and hijacking.
Eight months later his parked car was stolen during the day and Santam rejected the claim on the grounds that it wasn’t covered for theft.
Santam imposed the amendment, not me. That has resulted in a loss of R116,000 and my daily transport, which has had a huge impact on me and my family and is impacting on my work.Michael Pereira, Santam client
As he took out the policy over the phone, Pereira argued, Santam should have called him to make sure he knew about the new requirement and the consequences of him not complying.
Knowler put it to the insurer that a follow-up phone call to those who had not responded to that call-to-action email of September, would have been appropriate to ensure that they knew of the new requirement.
After all, financial service providers invest in such call campaigns when they are selling products, and should surely do the same when affected policyholders stood to lose so much with a very material change to their cover, should they not be aware of a new requirement, and fail to act as a result.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Santam stood by its decision, however.
Knowler's advice: If you live in Gauteng, your car is insured by Santam and you don’t have a tracking contract, contact your broker or the insurer directly and find out if your vehicle is still covered for theft and hijacking.
For more detail on this trend, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_151500109_the-thief-is-stealing-the-purse-in-the-car.html?vti=lbg0qd5ufkcal8ygxc-1-17
More from Business
'Resilience of manufacturing sector despite power cuts a reason for optimism'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Absa's Justin Schmidt ahead of the Manufacturing Indaba taking place in Johannesburg from 24-26 October.Read More
[WATCH] Burger King SA's latest ad not 'meaty' enough?
Advertising expert Andy Rice feels Burger King SA's latest TV commercial could be car ad or a tracker ad.Read More
PnP reports half-year loss, hit by loadshedding and increased competition
"We've got a lot of work to do." Bruce Whitfield interviews (returning) CEO Sean Summers after Pick n Pay posts its half-year results.Read More
Consumer price inflation shoots up in Sept, putting Reserve Bank under pressure
Consumer price inflation rose to 5,4% in September, from 4,8% in August.Read More
Amazon goes online in SA in 2024! Registration for local sellers open at R1 p/m
Registration is open for local businesses who want to be online sellers on Amazon South Africa.Read More
[LISTEN] Economists weigh in on medium-term budget cuts
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is set to deliver the medium-term budget next month.Read More
Municipal purchases of electricity dropped 0.8% in first 6 months of 2023
South Africa's municipalities are heavily reliant on electricity sales for their revenue - how will this affect them?Read More
[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks
Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff.Read More
Omnia acquires minority stake in Swedish green explosives company
Bruce Whitfield interviews Seelan Gobalsamy, Group CEO of Omnia Holdings, about the partnership with Sweden-based Hypex Bio Explosives Technology.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Burger King SA's latest ad not 'meaty' enough?
Advertising expert Andy Rice feels Burger King SA's latest TV commercial could be car ad or a tracker ad.Read More
[WATCH] Let the unusual friendship between a rhino and sheep brighten your day
Baby Mpho was introduced to a new friend, Flenters, a pedi sheep and celebrated in the Spring storm.Read More
Pepper X is named the world’s spiciest pepper
Pepper X is said to be three times spicier than its predecessor, the Carolina Reaper.Read More
Don't call my husband sweetheart! Wife leaves 'controversial tip' for waitress
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the stories that went viral on social media.Read More
Philippi resident transforms shack into book club for children
Sindeka Mandoyi started the Chosi-chosi book club in 2019 to share her passion for reading with young kids.Read More
SA could have a public holiday if the Springboks win the World Cup
As if the Springboks didn't have enough pressure on them.Read More
[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks
Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff.Read More
Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever'
Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'.Read More
What to do if you lose or damage your car keys
Modern car keys are far more convenient than the older models… until you break or lose them.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Burger King SA's latest ad not 'meaty' enough?
Advertising expert Andy Rice feels Burger King SA's latest TV commercial could be car ad or a tracker ad.Read More
[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks
Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff.Read More
Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever'
Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'.Read More
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs)
There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrictions.Read More
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold'
Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week.Read More
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives?
BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray HartleyRead More
"Pick n Pay special deal messaging after Ackerman's death lacked dignity"
After announcing Raymond Ackerman's death 'with profound sadness', the retailer introduced Ray Days, which featured some of its founder's favourite products at a discounted price.Read More
As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate?
Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Nyati at the end of October.Read More
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told her provider she had NOT authorised a SIM swap.Read More