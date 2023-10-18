Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Africa
Opinion
PnP reports half-year loss, hit by loadshedding and increased competition

18 October 2023 7:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Diesel
Loadshedding
The Money Show
Pick n Pay
Bruce Whitfield
company results
Qualisave

"We've got a lot of work to do." Bruce Whitfield interviews (returning) CEO Sean Summers after Pick n Pay posts its half-year results.
© Michael Turner/123rf.com
© Michael Turner/123rf.com

Pick n Pay has withheld an interim dividend after reporting disappointing results for the half-year ended 27 August 2023.

The retail group cited high loadshedding costs and increased competitive intensity as contributing factors.

It spent just under R400 million on diesel during the six-month period.

RELATED: PnP spends R500m on diesel, warns power crisis could lead to food shortages

Group turnover was up 5.4% to R54.1 billion, compared to R51.3 billion for the first half of 2022.

Gross profit margin came under pressure and dropped 0.9% to 18.5%.

Pick n Pay noted that despite the disappointing overall result, growth was delivered in some key areas, notably by Boxer in South Africa.

Pick n Pay's half-year results: picknpayinvestor.co.za
Pick n Pay's half-year results: picknpayinvestor.co.za

Bruce Whitfield interviews Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers, who has returned after an absence of over ten years to try to turn the retailer's fortunes around.

RELATED: Sean Summers returns as Pick n Pay CEO following Pieter Boone's resignation

I've been back a couple of weeks now and we made our results announcement today. It's fairly much in line with where I believe the business finds itself. We've got a lot of work to do.

Sean Summers, CEO - Pick n Pay

Sean Summers, CEO - Pick n Pay

Is there enough for Summers to work with to implement the turnaround the board wants from him?

I believe so. Elements of the business are doing fantastically - obviously Boxer is the standout performance and remains the standout performance. We're going to be slightly behind on the store numbers this year in terms of what we wanted to open, but that's largely due to regulatory licensing approvals...

Sean Summers, CEO - Pick n Pay

Sean Summers, CEO - Pick n Pay

The business itself is trading very well, notwithstanding the fact that the consumer is extremely hard-pressed... but it comes back to the elephant in the room so to speak, and that's whats happening at the core Pick n Pay business.

Sean Summers, CEO - Pick n Pay

Sean Summers, CEO - Pick n Pay

Scroll up to listen to the interview (audio has some breakup)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : PnP reports half-year loss, hit by loadshedding and increased competition




