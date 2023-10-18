If a municipal tree damages your property, who has to pay for it?





Pippa Hudson speaks to Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist (skip to 11:08).

Damage to any part of your property is almost guaranteed to be an expensive fix.

Knowing this, when a tree on municipal property falls onto your property, it does not seem fair that you should have to pay the price.

So, who is actually liable for repairs?

This is the question Trevor Wecke asked after strong winds blew a tree down onto his home in Villiersdorp.

If we had been outside, we would have been seriously hurt. Trevor Wecke

RELATED: Extreme weather might impact insurance claims: 'Know how your policy is worded'

Even before the wind pulled the tree down, Trevor and his wife had reported to the municipality multiple times that the oak tree was rotten and was a risk to their property.

When he reported that it had fallen to the Theewaterskloof municipality, they said he must claim from his homeowner’s insurance and the insurer could lodge a claim with the municipality.

His insurer found that the property was underinsured, despite Trevor discussing the value with his broker a few months before, and thus would only pay R130k of the R152k claim.

The insurer asked the municipality to cover the remaining R22k which they refused to do, claiming the “Act of God” defence.

When Knowler spoke to the municipality, they said they could not reasonably foresee that the tree would come down, even though the Weckes warned it would do exactly that.

They added that someone came to inspect the tree and found there was no immediate danger to humans or animals, and it was unusual weather conditions that brought the tree down.

RELATED: Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim

After this response she took the case to Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann, who says that the "Act of God" defence is being applied incorrectly and is not relevant in this situation.

An Act of God is a defence if you were prevented from complying with a contractual duty due to something outside of your own control. Trudie Broekmann, Attorney

She adds that they cannot claim they did not foresee this happening because they were warned, and it is known that oak trees sometimes fall down due to stormy weather.

© csakisti/123rf.com

In addition to this, the municipality could have prevented this by removing the branches causing problems or the tree, and they had a legal duty to act.

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : If a municipal tree damages your property, who has to pay for it?