Israel-Hamas conflict ‘has potential to create World War 3’ – Political Analyst

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Consumer price inflation shoots up in Sept, putting Reserve Bank under pressure Consumer price inflation rose to 5,4% in September, from 4,8% in August. 18 October 2023 6:54 PM
Saps make a cocaine bust worth around R70 million at Durban Harbour Police revealed that a large amount of cocaine came from Brazil and was headed to an unknown location in Gauteng. 18 October 2023 5:17 PM
If a municipal tree damages your property, who has to pay for it? If a tree grows on the edge of your property and does damage, you really do not want to be stuck with the cost of repairs. 18 October 2023 4:54 PM
View all Local
ANC NEC not satisfied with Gordhan's SOE report & want him to return - insiders The ANC's NEC held a three-day meeting, which saw the party, for the first time, haul a series of ministers before it to account o... 17 October 2023 7:54 AM
Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - followi... 16 October 2023 3:01 PM
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Burger King SA's latest ad not 'meaty' enough? Advertising expert Andy Rice feels Burger King SA's latest TV commercial could be car ad or a tracker ad. 18 October 2023 8:08 PM
PnP reports half-year loss, hit by loadshedding and increased competition "We've got a lot of work to do." Bruce Whitfield interviews (returning) CEO Sean Summers after Pick n Pay posts its half-year resu... 18 October 2023 7:22 PM
Consumer price inflation shoots up in Sept, putting Reserve Bank under pressure Consumer price inflation rose to 5,4% in September, from 4,8% in August. 18 October 2023 6:54 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Burger King SA's latest ad not 'meaty' enough? Advertising expert Andy Rice feels Burger King SA's latest TV commercial could be car ad or a tracker ad. 18 October 2023 8:08 PM
[WATCH] Let the unusual friendship between a rhino and sheep brighten your day Baby Mpho was introduced to a new friend, Flenters, a pedi sheep and celebrated in the Spring storm. 18 October 2023 2:33 PM
Pepper X is named the world’s spiciest pepper Pepper X is said to be three times spicier than its predecessor, the Carolina Reaper. 18 October 2023 12:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cheslin Kolbe’s incredible journey to the Boks Aletta Harrison reflects on her interview with a young Cheslin Kolbe in 2013. 17 October 2023 1:25 PM
Robert Marawa on SA vs France: ‘It was a ding-dong battle’ "I never thought it would last up until the time break." 16 October 2023 10:41 AM
We’ve still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi The Springboks react to their narrow victory (29-28) over France at Stade de France on Sunday, 15 October. 16 October 2023 12:09 AM
View all Sport
Alec Baldwin could be charged again for ‘Rust’ shooting New Mexico prosecutors say “additional facts” warrant bringing the case before a grand jury next month. 18 October 2023 1:18 PM
Britney Spears' upcoming memoir reveals why she shaved her head in 2007 The year is 2007. Britney Spears shaved her head and the world called her crazy for it. Spears' upcoming memoir reveals why. 18 October 2023 11:29 AM
Making hygiene fun - for your kids Lifebuoy is teaching the importance of handwashing through the power of play. 18 October 2023 10:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel-Hamas conflict ‘has potential to create World War 3’ – Political Analyst The war in Gaza could have far reaching consequences that even affect the rest of the world. 18 October 2023 5:28 PM
‘There is no safe spot in the whole Gaza Strip’ – Gift of the Givers The situation in Gaza is becoming an increasingly severe humanitarian crisis, with thousands of civilians suffering. 18 October 2023 12:55 PM
Hamas-Israeli conflict: What’s at stake for Egypt At this stage, Egypt has more control than most other regional international players over the outcomes of the conflict. 18 October 2023 11:39 AM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff. 17 October 2023 8:47 PM
Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever' Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'. 17 October 2023 7:32 PM
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Israel-Hamas conflict ‘has potential to create World War 3’ – Political Analyst

18 October 2023 5:28 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Hamas
Israel Gaza

The war in Gaza could have far reaching consequences that even affect the rest of the world.

John Maytham speaks to Professor André Duvenhage, political analyst at the North-West University.

United States President Joe Biden is in Israel to express America's ongoing support for the nation.

With the International community taking sides in the conflict, there are real fears that there will be serious geo-political consequences.

RELATED: Hamas-Israeli conflict: What’s at stake for Egypt

One of the impacts we will likely see is a rise in the price of crude oil which will negatively impact the South African economy and the rest of the world.

Duvenhage says that this war could also bring in a number of other actors such as Iran, which has nuclear potential, Russia and Syria, and the whole western world.

RELATED: ‘There is no safe spot in the whole Gaza Strip’ – Gift of the Givers

This has the potential to create World War 3.

Professor André Duvenhage, Political Analyst - North-West University
Gaza / Pixabay: hosnysalah
Gaza / Pixabay: hosnysalah

He says that the best political solution would be a parallel state solution, but that is still far off.

He adds that currently we need to be looking at what superpowers such as Russia and America can do to de-escalate the conflict.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Israel-Hamas conflict ‘has potential to create World War 3’ – Political Analyst




18 October 2023 5:28 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Hamas
Israel Gaza

More from World

Supporters gathered outside the US consular services offices in Sandton on 11 October to demonstrate a show of solidarity for the Palestinian people, amidst intense conflict between Hamas and Israel. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

‘There is no safe spot in the whole Gaza Strip’ – Gift of the Givers

18 October 2023 12:55 PM

The situation in Gaza is becoming an increasingly severe humanitarian crisis, with thousands of civilians suffering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

Hamas-Israeli conflict: What’s at stake for Egypt

18 October 2023 11:39 AM

At this stage, Egypt has more control than most other regional international players over the outcomes of the conflict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: YouTube/CT Insider (screenshot)

[WATCH] Bear sneaks into family home, raids the freezer for lasagna

18 October 2023 11:20 AM

"We just had the most unexpected kitchen guest!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Palestine / Pixabay: hosnysalah

Blast on al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza leaves 500 dead, many injured

18 October 2023 10:54 AM

"We don't know exactly who is behind it; ones natural feeling would be this would be part of the Israeli bombardment."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape Town leg of the Palestinian resistance picket outside the Jewish Community Centre in the city centre on 11 October 2023. Picture: Kalyeen Morgan/Eyewitness News

Anti-Apartheid Movement against Israel to be held in SA in 2024

18 October 2023 9:36 AM

This comes almost two weeks after horrendous attacks, leaving thousands of Palestinians and Israelis killed and displaced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © subbotina/123rf.com

New Long Covid study finds low serotonin caused by virus remnants in the gut

18 October 2023 7:27 AM

A team of scientists found that people suffering from long covid tended to have lower levels of serotonin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

What is the two-state solution and why is it growing ever more unlikely?

17 October 2023 6:11 PM

South Africa's Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor says that the idea of a two-state solution was fast fading.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping meets with President of Russia Vladimir Putin at the official welcoming ceremony in the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow. Picture: Presidential Executive Office of Russia via wikimedia commons

Xi-Putin meeting: What it says about their current and future relationship

17 October 2023 3:46 PM

Vladimir Putin is travelling to China to meet with his Chinese counterpart.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gaza / Pixabay: hosnysalah

How the ‘laws of war’ apply to the conflict between Israel and Hamas

17 October 2023 3:29 PM

Expert Robert Goldman explains the 'laws of war' and how they relate to this ongoing conflict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run.

Global alliances in the Israel-Palestinian conflict

17 October 2023 12:45 PM

One international law expert admits there will be more alliances tested and enemies made as the war with Hamas continues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Saps make a cocaine bust worth around R70 million at Durban Harbour

Local

5 Parly officials fingered in destructive National Assembly fire matter

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Biden during State visit in Israel amid war: 'Americans are worried'

18 October 2023 8:32 PM

Judgement reserved in Zulu royal succession case

18 October 2023 7:36 PM

Unqualified State officials made 'excessive' payments worth almost R20m: SIU

18 October 2023 6:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA