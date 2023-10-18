Israel-Hamas conflict ‘has potential to create World War 3’ – Political Analyst
John Maytham speaks to Professor André Duvenhage, political analyst at the North-West University.
United States President Joe Biden is in Israel to express America's ongoing support for the nation.
With the International community taking sides in the conflict, there are real fears that there will be serious geo-political consequences.
One of the impacts we will likely see is a rise in the price of crude oil which will negatively impact the South African economy and the rest of the world.
Duvenhage says that this war could also bring in a number of other actors such as Iran, which has nuclear potential, Russia and Syria, and the whole western world.
This has the potential to create World War 3.Professor André Duvenhage, Political Analyst - North-West University
He says that the best political solution would be a parallel state solution, but that is still far off.
He adds that currently we need to be looking at what superpowers such as Russia and America can do to de-escalate the conflict.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Israel-Hamas conflict ‘has potential to create World War 3’ – Political Analyst
Source : Pixabay: hosnysalah
