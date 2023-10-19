



Faf de Klerk was born on 19 October 1991 and turns 32 years old today!

But what you might now know about Faf is:

• Faf's full name is Francois "Faf" de Klerk

• The South African rugby pro was born in Nelspruit (now Mbombela)

• Faf currently plays scrum-half for Japan Rugby League One club Yokohama Canon Eagles and the South African national team

• Yes, Faf is married (to married to Miné van Niekerk)

• The South African takes any opportunity to throw on a South African flag speedo

• Faf's hero growing up was the late, great Joost van der Westhuizen

• Faf loves being out in the open, adventuring

• The rugby legend can laugh at himself, especially when Mzansi compares him to Lord Farquaad from Shrek

It must be Lord Farquaad from Shrek surely? 👀 https://t.co/urBDy4klZV ' Jono Ross (@Jono__Ross) December 31, 2018

• Faf once gave this advice for aspiring rugby stars:

– Don’t let anyone get you down, no matter how negative they are towards you

– Work really really hard. Even if you can do 1% more than the next guy… it might make things take a bit longer, but it’ll be worth it

– Believe in yourself. Constantly talk to yourself and tell yourself you can do it

• And of course, Faf was a member of the South Africa team that won the 2019 Rugby World Cup and here's to hoping he'll make history again by winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

This article first appeared on KFM : Happy birthday, Faf de Klerk! We celebrate with some fun Faf facts...