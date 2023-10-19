Happy birthday, Faf de Klerk! We celebrate with some fun Faf facts...
Faf de Klerk was born on 19 October 1991 and turns 32 years old today!
@rugbyworldcup Faf de Klerk with a crucial tackle for South Africa 💥 #FRAvRSA #RWC2023 #FafdeKlerk ♬ suara asli - am - ilham
But what you might now know about Faf is:
• Faf's full name is Francois "Faf" de Klerk
• The South African rugby pro was born in Nelspruit (now Mbombela)
• Faf currently plays scrum-half for Japan Rugby League One club Yokohama Canon Eagles and the South African national team
• Yes, Faf is married (to married to Miné van Niekerk)
• The South African takes any opportunity to throw on a South African flag speedo
• Faf's hero growing up was the late, great Joost van der Westhuizen
• Faf loves being out in the open, adventuring
• The rugby legend can laugh at himself, especially when Mzansi compares him to Lord Farquaad from Shrek
It must be Lord Farquaad from Shrek surely? 👀 https://t.co/urBDy4klZV' Jono Ross (@Jono__Ross) December 31, 2018
• Faf once gave this advice for aspiring rugby stars:
– Don’t let anyone get you down, no matter how negative they are towards you
– Work really really hard. Even if you can do 1% more than the next guy… it might make things take a bit longer, but it’ll be worth it
– Believe in yourself. Constantly talk to yourself and tell yourself you can do it
• And of course, Faf was a member of the South Africa team that won the 2019 Rugby World Cup and here's to hoping he'll make history again by winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
