[LISTEN] The role social media plays in spreading false information
Lester Kiewit interviews Jean Le Roux, Disinformation Researcher for Digital Forensic Research Lab.
The war in the Middle East is also being waged on social media platforms with misinformation and propaganda muddying the waters on an already-complicated issue.
While many turn to social media as their main source of information, Le Roux says that there's been an increasing incentive for 'influencers' to monitise on their engagement around particular events.
This means that most times they'll play into their following's inherit biases as it guarantees high engagement and therefore money.
He adds that social media gives people, who typically wouldn't in traditional media, the platform to have their voices heard.
Users have the responsibility to verify their sources before sharing news, to ensure that it's accurate and unbiased, says Le Roux.
RELATED: BBC refuses to call Hamas militants 'terrorists': 'It means you're taking sides'
It's become more difficult to ascertain what is true and what is not on social media platforms.Jean Le Roux, Disinformation Researcher – Digital Forensic Research Lab
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] The role social media plays in spreading false information
Source : Pixabay: NoName_13
More from World
[WATCH]: 'For South Africa', Meet Bok's Bongi Mbonambi the patriotic Motivator
Springbok's hooker Bongi Mbonambi's patriotic message during their game against France is going viral.Read More
'You cannot get in and you cannot get out of Gaza' - Jane Dutton
The devastating blast at Ahli-Arab hospital in Gaza has all eyes on the war between Israel and Hamas.Read More
Hamas and Hezbollah might cooperate against Israel - geopolitics expert
Right now, this is very much a war between Israel and Hamas.Read More
Israel-Hamas conflict ‘has potential to create World War 3’ – Political Analyst
The war in Gaza could have far reaching consequences that even affect the rest of the world.Read More
‘There is no safe spot in the whole Gaza Strip’ – Gift of the Givers
The situation in Gaza is becoming an increasingly severe humanitarian crisis, with thousands of civilians suffering.Read More
Hamas-Israeli conflict: What’s at stake for Egypt
At this stage, Egypt has more control than most other regional international players over the outcomes of the conflict.Read More
[WATCH] Bear sneaks into family home, raids the freezer for lasagna
"We just had the most unexpected kitchen guest!"Read More
Blast on al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza leaves 500 dead, many injured
"We don't know exactly who is behind it; ones natural feeling would be this would be part of the Israeli bombardment."Read More
Anti-Apartheid Movement against Israel to be held in SA in 2024
This comes almost two weeks after horrendous attacks, leaving thousands of Palestinians and Israelis killed and displaced.Read More