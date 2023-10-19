[LISTEN] The role social media plays in spreading false information





Lester Kiewit interviews Jean Le Roux, Disinformation Researcher for Digital Forensic Research Lab.

The war in the Middle East is also being waged on social media platforms with misinformation and propaganda muddying the waters on an already-complicated issue.

While many turn to social media as their main source of information, Le Roux says that there's been an increasing incentive for 'influencers' to monitise on their engagement around particular events.

This means that most times they'll play into their following's inherit biases as it guarantees high engagement and therefore money.

He adds that social media gives people, who typically wouldn't in traditional media, the platform to have their voices heard.

Users have the responsibility to verify their sources before sharing news, to ensure that it's accurate and unbiased, says Le Roux.

It's become more difficult to ascertain what is true and what is not on social media platforms. Jean Le Roux, Disinformation Researcher – Digital Forensic Research Lab

