The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Opinion
Entertainment

[PREVIEW] SA's secret serial killer, 'Boetie Boer'

19 October 2023 10:45 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

The five-part docu-series tells the story of serial killer Stewart ‘Boetie Boer’ Wilken.

Showmax’s new spine-chilling series, ‘Boetie Boer: Inside The Mind Of A Monster’ might be its most disturbing true-crime installment yet.

The five-part docu-series takes viewers on a journey back to 1990, the ANC was unbanned, Nelson Mandela was released from prison… and serial killer Stewart ‘Boetie Boer’ Wilken was on a killing spree in Gqeberha.

He was regarded as a highly unusual serial killer, having killed two different types – female prostitutes and young boys (as well as his daughter).

He killed from 1990, until he was arrested in 1997.

In the trailer, Wilken openly talks about his crimes with the former section head of the Investigative Psychology Section of the SAPS, Dr Gérard Labuschagne.

Speaking to Crystal Orderson, series director Jasyn Howes says many people don’t know about Wilken’s story.

At that point, there were multiple high-profile serial killers on the loose… When the news of Stewart Wilken broke in PE in 1997, it became incredibly topical but was almost forgotten in the rest of the country.

Jasyn Howes, director – ‘Boetie Boer: Inside the Mind Of A Monster director’

He adds that the biggest challenge the team faced with this story was connecting the dots as there weren’t many archives due to the lack of reporting.

So I might have been a little naive going into this initially. Naivety can keep you going in the space of absolute defeat. It was a challenge and the stamina one needs to see this through is a wake-up call. But it was a worthwhile effort.

Jasyn Howes, director – ‘Boetie Boer: Inside the Mind Of A Monster director’

This article first appeared on 947 : [PREVIEW] SA's secret serial killer, 'Boetie Boer'




