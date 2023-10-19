Boks unchanged for RWC semifinal clash against England
JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks have named an unchanged team to face England in their Rugby World Cup semifinal match on Saturday.
Coach Jacques Nienaber has put his faith in the same 23-man squad that beat hosts France 29-28 in the quarterfinals last Sunday.
With 895 international appearances between them, the squad is the most experienced in Springbok history, while 15 of the 23 players selected featured in the 2019 final where the Boks beat England 32-12.
Kick-off on Saturday evening is at 21:00.
South Africa:
(From 15-1) Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian De Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff
Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard, Willie le Roux
The #Springboks have named an unchanged team to face England in their #RWC2023 semi-final on Saturday - more here: https://t.co/27VtYN1x6O 🏉#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/5GtR0RboNi' Springboks (@Springboks) October 19, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Boks unchanged for RWC semifinal clash against England
More from Sport
What the David Beckham documentary tells us about controlling parents in sport
And what it doesn't tell us...Read More
[WATCH]: 'For South Africa', Meet Bok's Bongi Mbonambi the patriotic Motivator
Springbok's hooker Bongi Mbonambi's patriotic message during their game against France is going viral.Read More
"It's South Africa for the taking." Martin Gillingham on England vs Boks match
Martin Gillingham is not giving England a chance against the Bokke on Saturday!Read More
Are Bokke matches stopping wedding celebrations and affecting attendance?
Spring is a popular time for weddings... but are sport tournaments getting in the way of wedding celebrations?Read More
Advantage for Bokke to face same ref from quarter-finals in England match?
Andre Watson, two-time Rugby World Cup final referee shares insight on Ben O'Keeffe refereeing both quarter and semi-final games.Read More
Mike Tyson personally taste-tests DOZENS of dagga products for his business
Mike Tyson has reinvented himself as a wildly successful, decidedly hands-on cannabis entrepreneur.Read More
Happy birthday, Faf de Klerk! We celebrate with some fun Faf facts...
The pocket rocket celebrates a birthday during the Rugby World Cup - let's celebrate with some fun Faf facts!Read More
Cheslin Kolbe’s incredible journey to the Boks
Aletta Harrison reflects on her interview with a young Cheslin Kolbe in 2013.Read More
Robert Marawa on SA vs France: ‘It was a ding-dong battle’
"I never thought it would last up until the time break."Read More