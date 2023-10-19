Advantage for Bokke to face same ref from quarter-finals in England match?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Andre Watson, a two-time Rugby World Cup final referee, about standards at the current tournament, following criticism of the calling of the quarter final between South Africa and France.
Listen below.
Ben O'Keeffe from New Zealand is selected as the referee for the match between England and South Africa on Saturday.
O'Keeffe was also the officiating referee in the quarter-finals match between South Africa and France on Sunday.
Watson says, this can be a positive choice for the Bokke because they know what to expect from O'Keeffe.
But Watson also says that "World Rugby appoints neutral refs meaning you aren't affiliated to a particular country but I believe that this is a bit of a farce because refs do come from particular countries and might have silent biases."
Overall, Watson is of the opinion that "it's untoward and not the norm that referees ref two consecutive game in a week."
Watson says that this can be beneficial for the Bokke because O'Keefe is also familiar with how the Springboks play and he is "in a class of his own."
O'Keefe only awarded six penalties but it doesn't mean he will be for us or give us a low amount of penalties. But penalties and tackle fairly is not up to the referee, it's up to how the team plays and people should know that.Andre Watson, Rugby World Cup Final Referee
On whether rugby is officiated and played differently across the world, Watson says...
This is a subject on it's own but it's all about playing rugby in the modern era and playing within rugby laws.Andre Watson, Rugby World Cup Final Referee
Watson is also of the opinion that rugby games "only need a referee and two assistants and that's it - no more TMO's, no more bunkers, no more nothing else because we're turning contact rugby into an overly sanitised game. Rugby is a game played by human beings and should be refereed by humans and not computers."
The Bokke is set to take on England on Saturday at 9pm!
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Advantage for Bokke to face same ref from quarter-finals in England match?
