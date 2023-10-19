Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Approach your emergency fund with a 7-1 split

19 October 2023 10:27 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Surviving Cyril’s economy takes a little creativity.

Africa Melane speaks to independent analyst, Jimmy Moyaha.

Just like the Springboks need creative tactics to secure a 4th Rugby World Cup victory, so does surviving Cyril’s economy.

As the name suggests, an emergency fund is all about setting aside money for financial emergencies or unplanned expenses.

RELATED: 'Stuff' happens! How to set up an emergency fund

Emergency funds are not only for if you get retrenched, says Moyaha.

An emergency fund is the difference between being able to survive that unexpected expense or having to replace four tires on a vehicle… it is in the event that life happens, there are things that come up and we just want to be better prepared for them.

Jimmy Moyaha, independent analyst

Setting up an emergency fund can go one of two ways – starting a side hustle and setting the money aside or alternatively, setting up a pre-authorised debit order to deduct a fixed amount monthly.

The next hurdle is discipline, something we all struggle with in some way.

It's easy to move money around so find a way to use the systems available to you to your advantage, such as setting your emergency fund up as a fixed deposit.

An emergency fund is a traditional thing that we know very well, but there are creative ways you could build an emergency fund.

Jimmy Moyaha, independent analyst

For more tips and information on emergency funds, read Jimmy Moyaha’s article on Moneyweb.

Scroll above to listen to the discussion


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Approach your emergency fund with a 7-1 split




Share this:
