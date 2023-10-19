Are Bokke matches stopping wedding celebrations and affecting attendance?
Spring is a popular time for weddings to take place, but did the happy couples in question take into consideration that their big day might overlap with major international sporting tournaments? How do they ensure that no one misses out but also not lose attention?
Lester Kiewit speaks to wedding and event planner Tracy Branford of Trunk Events about this one.
So, are Bokke matches stopping wedding celebrations and affecting attendance? The short answer is: YES!
Branford says that some couples plan their weddings up to a year in advance but didn't realise that the Boks' semi and final games will take place a bride and groom's "biggest day."
Branford says that wedding planners have had to shift things up and adjust wedding procedures so people who want to watch the game can do so.
In this case, it's a good thing to have games start at 9pm so the only wedding proceeding that's really affected is the attendance on the dance floor.
Branford says, wedding planners should definitely consider sport tournaments in their planning and think about bringing in television sets for guests to watch games so they don't have to "discretely stream them on their phones."
Another possible solution is to book wedding venues and extend wedding celebrations to past midnight - the general wedding jol can be paused for the game and continue when it's over.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Are Bokke matches stopping wedding celebrations and affecting attendance?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_101371446_bride-and-groom-exchanging-wedding-rings-stylish-couple-official-ceremony.html
More from Sport
What the David Beckham documentary tells us about controlling parents in sport
And what it doesn't tell us...Read More
[WATCH]: 'For South Africa', Meet Bok's Bongi Mbonambi the patriotic Motivator
Springbok's hooker Bongi Mbonambi's patriotic message during their game against France is going viral.Read More
"It's South Africa for the taking." Martin Gillingham on England vs Boks match
Martin Gillingham is not giving England a chance against the Bokke on Saturday!Read More
Advantage for Bokke to face same ref from quarter-finals in England match?
Andre Watson, two-time Rugby World Cup final referee shares insight on Ben O'Keeffe refereeing both quarter and semi-final games.Read More
Mike Tyson personally taste-tests DOZENS of dagga products for his business
Mike Tyson has reinvented himself as a wildly successful, decidedly hands-on cannabis entrepreneur.Read More
Boks unchanged for RWC semifinal clash against England
Coach Jacques Nienaber has put his faith in the same 23-man squad that beat hosts France 29-28 in the quarterfinals last Sunday.Read More
Happy birthday, Faf de Klerk! We celebrate with some fun Faf facts...
The pocket rocket celebrates a birthday during the Rugby World Cup - let's celebrate with some fun Faf facts!Read More
Cheslin Kolbe’s incredible journey to the Boks
Aletta Harrison reflects on her interview with a young Cheslin Kolbe in 2013.Read More
Robert Marawa on SA vs France: ‘It was a ding-dong battle’
"I never thought it would last up until the time break."Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH]: 'For South Africa', Meet Bok's Bongi Mbonambi the patriotic Motivator
Springbok's hooker Bongi Mbonambi's patriotic message during their game against France is going viral.Read More
Global Threat Assessment 2023 finds 87% increase in child sexual online abuse
Additionally, it found a 360% increase in self-generated sexual imagery of seven to 10-year-olds between 2020 and 2022.Read More
[LISTEN] Peer-to-peer lending: 'Trust precedes transaction'
Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending offers advantages for both borrowers and lenders but beware of the risks.Read More
Kids know more these days! Pretending otherwise to "protect" them doesn't help
Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard explains that kids know more today so it doesn't help to shun them away from information.Read More
Approach your emergency fund with a 7-1 split
Surviving Cyril’s economy takes a little creativity.Read More
Why young South Africans should learn a trade: 'you can be your own boss'
Unemployment is extremely high among young people, but learning a trade could help many escape that problem.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 18 October 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours
Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company.Read More
[WATCH] Burger King SA's latest ad not 'meaty' enough?
Advertising expert Andy Rice feels Burger King SA's latest TV commercial could be car ad or a tracker ad.Read More