



Spring is a popular time for weddings to take place, but did the happy couples in question take into consideration that their big day might overlap with major international sporting tournaments? How do they ensure that no one misses out but also not lose attention?

Lester Kiewit speaks to wedding and event planner Tracy Branford of Trunk Events about this one.

So, are Bokke matches stopping wedding celebrations and affecting attendance? The short answer is: YES!

Branford says that some couples plan their weddings up to a year in advance but didn't realise that the Boks' semi and final games will take place a bride and groom's "biggest day."

Branford says that wedding planners have had to shift things up and adjust wedding procedures so people who want to watch the game can do so.

In this case, it's a good thing to have games start at 9pm so the only wedding proceeding that's really affected is the attendance on the dance floor.

Branford says, wedding planners should definitely consider sport tournaments in their planning and think about bringing in television sets for guests to watch games so they don't have to "discretely stream them on their phones."

Another possible solution is to book wedding venues and extend wedding celebrations to past midnight - the general wedding jol can be paused for the game and continue when it's over.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Are Bokke matches stopping wedding celebrations and affecting attendance?