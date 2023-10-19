Global Threat Assessment 2023 finds 87% increase in child sexual online abuse





Clarence Ford interviews Shailey Hingorani, Head of Policy, Advocacy, and Research at WeProtect Global Alliance.

There has been an 87% increase in reported child abuse material cases since 2019, with over 32 million reports globally, reveals WeProtect Global Alliance's fourth Global Threat Assessment Report.

Additionally, it found a 360% increase in self-generated sexual imagery of seven to 10-year-olds between 2020 and 2022.

What this means is that children are being groomed, manipulated, and coerced into producing imagery, which shows that not only are children being sexualised from a young age, but that offenders are gaining access to them, says Hingorani.

She encourages tech companies to consider a Safety by Design Approach when developing new products, which will ensure user safety from the outset and not as an afterthought.

While it's good to catch any abuse online, it's more important to prevent it overall.

Hingorani encourages users, parents, and caregivers to report any cases of online sexual abuse.

You want abuse to not take place in the first place. Shailey Hingorani, Head of Policy, Advocacy, and Research – WeProtect Global Alliance

We don't want to only have interventions designated for addressing abuse after it has taken place. Shailey Hingorani, Head of Policy, Advocacy, and Research – WeProtect Global Alliance

