"It's South Africa for the taking." Martin Gillingham on England vs Boks match





John Maytham speaks to Martin Gillingham - an English sports commentator and journalist who shares his thoughts on the match between South Africa and England on Saturday, 9pm.

While England got to the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup, will they be victorious against South Africa's Springboks?

Gillingham says, "England may have given the world Shakespeare but in rugby, they are a million miles behind South Africa. I do not give them a chance, I really do not."

Gillingham predicts that if anyone is going to transgress and get red or yellow cards, "it's going to be England."

Gillingham also notes that England's fans don't have much faith in their team... "there were England fans fighting themselves even when they were winning and fans booing their captain too."

The sport commentator also credits Rassie as "one of the greatest rugby innovators" noting that the long-term planning and things like changing the play during a game might be unmatched for England.

Maytham asks if England could sneak in a victory since South Africa might run on empty during the second-half of the game?

That's a logical argument but I don't think it will amount to much. The team have been managed well throughout the tournament. Psychologically, South Africa doesn't need too much fire in their belly when they face a white jersey. Martin Gillingham - Sports Commentator

Gillingham adds "for South Africa to have beaten the host team fair and square - South Africa strong enough to see off England. After that, it's South Africa for the taking."

