[WATCH]: 'For South Africa', Meet Bok's Bongi Mbonambi the patriotic Motivator





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

When you face adversity, who can motivate you to rise stronger?

The motivational message from Mbonambi sparked social media interest in urging his teammate Handre Pollard to score 'For South Africa' while taking a penalty.

It was amusing how the referee's mic picked up his message during the game.

This kinda sums up Bongi Mbonambi.



Willie le Roux seems to be calling for chase on the final Pollard penalty.



Bongi: "For South Africa, for South Africa." pic.twitter.com/0W7twB32Eh ' Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) October 18, 2023

When asked about his teammate's motivation, Pollard revealed that it inspired him to approach kicking with confidence.

😂 Loved this.



Bongi Mbonambi went crazy, shouting, "This is for South Africa!"🇿🇦



You can clearly hear him in on the ref mic, fantastic.



CREDIT: @SuperSportTV @SSRugby #RWC2023 #Springboks pic.twitter.com/oJO5gaHOS8 ' Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) October 18, 2023

