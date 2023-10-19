[WATCH]: 'For South Africa', Meet Bok's Bongi Mbonambi the patriotic Motivator
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
When you face adversity, who can motivate you to rise stronger?
The motivational message from Mbonambi sparked social media interest in urging his teammate Handre Pollard to score 'For South Africa' while taking a penalty.
It was amusing how the referee's mic picked up his message during the game.
This kinda sums up Bongi Mbonambi.' Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) October 18, 2023
Willie le Roux seems to be calling for chase on the final Pollard penalty.
Bongi: "For South Africa, for South Africa." pic.twitter.com/0W7twB32Eh
When asked about his teammate's motivation, Pollard revealed that it inspired him to approach kicking with confidence.
😂 Loved this.' Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) October 18, 2023
Bongi Mbonambi went crazy, shouting, "This is for South Africa!"🇿🇦
You can clearly hear him in on the ref mic, fantastic.
CREDIT: @SuperSportTV @SSRugby #RWC2023 #Springboks pic.twitter.com/oJO5gaHOS8
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
More from World
ANC marches in solidarity of Palestine: 'We've had the same stance for 30 years'
The ANC hopes to encourage some sort of engagement between the two parties to resolve their long-standing history.Read More
Algeria offers to host Palestine’s football matches amid Hamas-Israeli conflict
Algeria hosting Palestine in 2023 would be an opportunity to reiterate its support for the Palestinian cause.Read More
Ukraine: Self-sacrifice in war is part of the Russia’s mythology
Russia’s losses mount in the war against Ukraine, but self-sacrifice in war is part of the country’s mythologyRead More
What will happen to the Greenland ice sheet if we miss global warming targets
The Greenland ice sheet would have a devastating impact on the world if it were to melt.Read More
[WATCH] Storm Babet unleashes carnage and death on Scotland
The storm has brought winds of up to 70mph and more than a metre of rain to Scotland.Read More
Amazon trials humanoid robots to 'free up' employees
How this will affect its workforce is yet to be determined.Read More
How to help some of the victims of the Israel-Hamas war
While South Africa is not directly affected by the war, it's a humanitarian crisis, and many people feel moved to help.Read More
How can or should businesses navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict?
48 HOURS' Mike Stopforth shares the questions a company should be asking before taking a public stance on politically charged topics.Read More
[WATCH] Weeping mom of child killed by Hamas begs 'stop all the wars!'
Since Hamas' attack, hundreds have been killed, displaced and kidnapped, with monumental suffering on both sides.Read More
More from Sport
[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run
Star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated in true South African style when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery shopping in the Eastern Cape.Read More
ENGvsSA pre-game analysis: 'No team in the world has Boks scramble defence'
Ahead of the England vs South Africa semi-final clash on 21 October 2023, Robert Marawa chatted to former Springbok player Breyton Paulse on the #MSW show on 947 where they discussed the squad, game predictions, and more.Read More
Algeria offers to host Palestine’s football matches amid Hamas-Israeli conflict
Algeria hosting Palestine in 2023 would be an opportunity to reiterate its support for the Palestinian cause.Read More
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could be set for a reunion at Inter Miami
Head coach Tata Martina says Luis Suarez is already in Inter Miami’s plans for next season.Read More
2023 RWC: 'South Africa has no weak spots, they always find a way to win!'
Could the semi-final against England be 2019 repeating itself?Read More
‘I expect the Springboks to just be too good for England’ – rugby analyst
South Africa is bringing its most experienced side to take on England in Saturday’s RWC semi-final.Read More
It's England's big game but Boks will get through - Nick Mallett on semi-finals
Former Springbok player and coach, Nick Mallett shares his top insights for tomorrow's Boks v England game.Read More
Siv Ngesi 'loves the Springboks even more' after watching games live in Paris
John Maytham caught up with Siv Ngesi who's in Paris, rooting for the Bokke... in his Faf de Klerk speedo - of course!Read More
Algeria suspends football league in solidarity with Palestine
It's not confirmed as to when normality with resume.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Zoom Face' phenomenon sees more young people undergoing cosmetic surgeries
There's reportedly been an increase in Gen Z's having surgical procedures done to enhance their appearance.Read More
Raising a teenager: 'Parents need to let go'
Many parents find the teenage phase extremely challenging.Read More
[LISTEN] Actor Rob van Vuuren on The Promise and 'serving the work'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King catches up with the award-winning actor and comedian during Joburg run of the stage adaptation of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning novel.Read More
What size am I in this shop? How inconsistent sizing can affect our body image
Inconsistent sizing labels from some popular clothing retailers has led to a 'rebellion' online. Isn't it time we stopped letting a clothing size make us feel bad about ourselves?Read More
Mark your calendar for Joburg’s ultimate Music and Lifestyle Expo
The event takes place on 10 and 11 November at the Sandton Convention Centre.Read More
Want a solar-powered vehicle? Got R4,6 MILLION and LOTS of sun?
Not only is the price out of this world, but you will need the god of the sun constantly working in your favour.Read More
[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run
Star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated in true South African style when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery shopping in the Eastern Cape.Read More
Postpartum RAGE a symptom of postpartum depression - why don't we talk about it?
Postpartum rage falls under the umbrella of postpartum depression, a serious condition that is still often minimised as simply a case of the 'baby blues'.Read More
The rise of mental illness: Only 1 in 10 people access treatment
Research shows that one in every three South Africans experiences a mental health issue.Read More