What the David Beckham documentary tells us about controlling parents in sport
This article is published courtesy of The Conversation with; Mary Woessner, a Lecturer in Clinical Exercise and Research Fellow, Institute for Health and Sport (iHeS), Victoria University, Alexandra Parker, a Professor of Physical Activity and Mental Health, Victoria University and Aurélie Pankowiak, a Research Fellow, Institute for Health and Sport, Victoria University.
In the Netflix documentary Beckham, the footballer is asked how he coped with the abuse of his entire country after the 1998 men’s football World Cup. David Beckham responds:
I was able to handle being abused by the fans […] because of the way my dad had been to me.David Beckham - Netflix Documentary
A poignant scene shows Beckham’s mother Sandra struggling with how hard his father Ted was on their son. Ted’s shouting often brought David to tears. When asked if he was too tough on David, Ted says:
No […] if I told him how good he was, then he’s got nothing to work at.David Beckham - Netflix Documentary
Throughout the documentary, Ted’s behaviour is rationalised by Ted and even Beckham himself as necessary to support David’s sporting trajectory. But David also said he was scared of his father’s feedback and felt compelled to practise for hours every day.
RELATED: DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM SPILL THE BEANS ON AFFAIR RUMOURS IN NETFLIX DOCCIE
Other athletes with similar stories include Tiger Woods, Andre Agassi and Australian Jelena Dokic.
Too often, controlling behaviour by parents is portrayed as necessary for success as an athlete. But the evidence shows this idea is false. In fact, such an approach can be detrimental to both a child’s chances of sporting success and their wellbeing.
And it’s not just a problem with elite sport; our research shows it’s also occurring with community sport.
What we found
Our research found about one in three people we surveyed said they’d experienced abuse by a parent during their time in Australian community sport.
Psychological abuse by parents was reported by just under a third of our respondents, and included behaviours such as:
• excessive criticism
• insults and humiliation
• excessively training to extreme exhaustion/vomiting
• ignoring a child following a sport performance.
The controlling and abusive behaviours described above have been consistently normalised by parents, coaches and sporting organisations as being necessary to create “mentally tough” athletes ready for high-level competition.
However, there is no evidence abusive and controlling behaviours have a positive impact on performance.
Instead, there is ample evidence to indicate it:
• harms children’s confidence and self-esteem
• increases competition anxiety
• is associated with depression and anxiety.
Research shows when adults in community sport use what’s known as an “autonomy-supportive approach” – in which young people are empowered to make their own decisions and have their feelings validated – children can be more self-motivated.
An experiment at the 2012 Olympic Games found coaches with a more supportive approach achieved higher medal tallies than those who did not.
Most of this evidence has focused on coaching, but given many parents act as coaches for their children, these findings remain relevant.
Putting children’s experiences first
There is no evidence that controlling or abusive practices improve children’s performance in sport. But even if there was, sport performance should not be valued above a child’s health and wellbeing.
These behaviours would not be tolerated in different environments, such as workplaces or schools.
It’s time to move on from this debate in sport. So where to from here?
The sport system is complex, and while it’s easy to think it’s just a few problematic people, the reality is these practices have been normalised for generations.
Parents are repeating patterns from their own experiences and mirroring practices they see as normal in elite sport. There is no quick fix.
But we can all play a part by reflecting on our own behaviours and considering how we can prioritise children’s experiences and wellbeing.
Parents should focus on fun, learning new skills, enjoying the moment, and being part of a team so their kids can get the most out of the games they love.
Despite Beckham himself suggesting it was all worth it, the evidence suggests he was successful in spite of the high-pressure home environment, not because of it.
This article first appeared on KFM : What the David Beckham documentary tells us about controlling parents in sport
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctn9KPYoqnd/?hl=en
More from Entertainment
'I write from the heart, that's why people relate to my music' - Nomcebo Zikode
The singer-songwriter's new single 'Inkanyezi' was released on 13 October and features Exclusive Drumz.Read More
[LISTEN] Actor Rob van Vuuren on The Promise and 'serving the work'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King catches up with the award-winning actor and comedian during Joburg run of the stage adaptation of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning novel.Read More
Horror lovers, here are 4 gruesome things to watch this weekend!
Resident film critic, Matt Green explores some highly recommended horror-themed movies and series.Read More
[PREVIEW] Deon Meyer’s Devil’s Peak TV adaptation focuses on SA's 'here and now'
Director, Jozua Malherbe says this true crime is a "first-class global production with deep local roots."Read More
'Deal or No Deal SA' contestant wants to make a difference with R15k winnings
Contestant Clerah is an advocate for children living with disabilities.Read More
[PREVIEW] SA’s secret serial killer, ‘Boetie Boer’
The five-part docu-series tells the story of serial killer Stewart ‘Boetie Boer’ Wilken.Read More
Mike Tyson personally taste-tests DOZENS of dagga products for his business
Mike Tyson has reinvented himself as a wildly successful, decidedly hands-on cannabis entrepreneur.Read More
Alec Baldwin could be charged again for ‘Rust’ shooting
New Mexico prosecutors say “additional facts” warrant bringing the case before a grand jury next month.Read More
Britney Spears' upcoming memoir reveals why she shaved her head in 2007
The year is 2007. Britney Spears shaved her head and the world called her crazy for it. Spears' upcoming memoir reveals why.Read More
More from Sport
[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run
Star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated in true South African style when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery shopping in the Eastern Cape.Read More
ENGvsSA pre-game analysis: 'No team in the world has Boks scramble defence'
Ahead of the England vs South Africa semi-final clash on 21 October 2023, Robert Marawa chatted to former Springbok player Breyton Paulse on the #MSW show on 947 where they discussed the squad, game predictions, and more.Read More
Algeria offers to host Palestine’s football matches amid Hamas-Israeli conflict
Algeria hosting Palestine in 2023 would be an opportunity to reiterate its support for the Palestinian cause.Read More
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could be set for a reunion at Inter Miami
Head coach Tata Martina says Luis Suarez is already in Inter Miami’s plans for next season.Read More
2023 RWC: 'South Africa has no weak spots, they always find a way to win!'
Could the semi-final against England be 2019 repeating itself?Read More
‘I expect the Springboks to just be too good for England’ – rugby analyst
South Africa is bringing its most experienced side to take on England in Saturday’s RWC semi-final.Read More
It's England's big game but Boks will get through - Nick Mallett on semi-finals
Former Springbok player and coach, Nick Mallett shares his top insights for tomorrow's Boks v England game.Read More
Siv Ngesi 'loves the Springboks even more' after watching games live in Paris
John Maytham caught up with Siv Ngesi who's in Paris, rooting for the Bokke... in his Faf de Klerk speedo - of course!Read More
Algeria suspends football league in solidarity with Palestine
It's not confirmed as to when normality with resume.Read More