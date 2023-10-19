[WATCH] Weeping mom of child killed by Hamas begs 'stop all the wars!'
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web.
Michal Halev, mother of 20-year-old La’or who was killed by Hamas, took to social media appealing for love and healing instead of vengeance.
This comes after the most catastrophic attacks on Israel in its history, which came after a long history between Palestinians and Israelis.
Since Hamas' attack, hundreds have been killed, displaced and kidnapped, with monumental suffering on both sides.
In the video, Halev says: "I am begging the world, stop all the wars, stop killing people, stop killing babies."
She adds that "war is not the answer, war is not how you fix things".
RELATED: Anti-Apartheid Movement against Israel to be held in SA in 2024
RELATED: Roelf Meyer: 'I visited Gaza a year ago. Conditions were worst it's ever been'
Her anguish and her plea is just so moving.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Weeping mom of child killed by Hamas begs 'stop all the wars!'
Source : Instagram / Mayarimer
