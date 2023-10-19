Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues

19 October 2023 9:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Festive Season
Bruce Whitfield
Christmas
Personal finance
Holiday Season
budgeting
budgeting for the festive season

Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable tips on how to manage your finances during the holiday period and avoid financial stress.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, co-founder and executive director of Galileo Capital.

@ zasabe/123rf.com
@ zasabe/123rf.com

The festive season is fast approaching, and many of us know what is likely to follow in the new year: JanuWorry.

It's tempting to stretch our finances with overspending as the holiday mood sets in, but it's not worth it.

Prepare for the holiday season NOW, is the advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.

Ingram, co-founder and executive director of Galileo Capital, shares tips on how to manage your finances during this period and avoid financial stress.

Remember that the festive season is about spending time with your loved ones, not spending all your money, and creating financial stress.

Warren Ingram, Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Ingram shares 8 pointers to help you avoid those JanuWorry blues:

1. Create a budget: This will help you keep track of your spending and avoid overspending. (You can use a spreadsheet or a budgeting app to do this.)

2. Change your perspective: Instead of buying expensive gifts, focus on spending time with your loved ones. (You can plan activities like baking cookies, watching movies, or playing games together.)

3. Set real expectations: Set realistic expectations for your spending and stick to them. (Remember that it's the thought that counts, not the price tag.)

4. Find the best deals on your purchases: Look for sales and discounts on the items you want to buy. (You can also use promo codes to save money.)

5. Try personalised gifts: Instead of buying expensive gifts, try making gifts for your loved ones. (You can make a photo album, a scrapbook, or your own gift basket.)

6. Say NO to borrowing cash: Avoid borrowing money to finance your festive season spending. (This will only add to your financial stress in the long run.)

7. Avoid impulse buying: Don't buy things on impulse. Take the time to think about your purchases and decide if they are necessary. (Buying should be done weeks in advance not last minute.)

8. Maintain sufficient liquidity: Don't use the funds you have set aside for your daily expenses in your festive season shopping. (Make sure you have enough money to cover your daily expenses and emergencies.)

For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues




More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

Keeping it in the family: How to build generational wealth and pass it on

20 April 2023 9:01 PM

You don't have to be a titan of business to start building wealth for your family. A lot depends on the financial habits you develop for yourself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ximagination/123rf.com

Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people?

11 April 2023 8:57 PM

Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over long periods says Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ilixe48/123rf.com

We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?

18 August 2022 9:02 PM

People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ginasanders/123rf.com

Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew

18 July 2022 1:46 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Andriy Popov/123rf.com

Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore

24 February 2022 7:33 PM

Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: andreypopov / 123rf

Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there?

24 February 2022 6:16 PM

How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels.

Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends

9 December 2021 5:39 PM

Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: pexels.com (Sebastian Voortman)

Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself

21 October 2021 6:50 PM

Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foreign currencies. © catarena/123rf.com

Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas

11 October 2021 5:25 PM

Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates

8 October 2021 11:46 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

