Betting on the Boks for a World Cup win? 'I'd offer you odds of 2-1'
Springbok fever is building once again as the national team prepare to take on England in their Rugby World Cup semifinal this Saturday.
On Friday, it's the All Blacks against Argentina in the first semi.
RELATED: 'South Africa's for the taking.' Martin Gillingham on England vs Boks match
Plenty of sports fans are 'betting' on a South Africa-New Zealand final.
But what are your chances betting real money in real life?
This weekend is prime turf for sports betting - the 21st of October has been dubbed 'Super Saturday' as it sees the Boks and the Proteas face England in a double header on the same day.
The question is whether sports betting is a science, or just pure luck.
RELATED: Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Reece Jacobsen, co-founder and CEO of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja.
With a vested interest in at least one side of the argument, he'd put R1 000 on a Springbok victory this weekend asserts Jacobsen.
The odds on the Boks clinching the World Cup are a lot shorter since they beat France in the quarters he says.
Personally, I'd offer you around 2-1 on the Boks winning the World Cup.Reece Jacobsen, CEO - Wayja
If I'm offering you odds of 2-1, for every R1 you bet I will give you R2 back if that is the outcome.Reece Jacobsen, CEO - Wayja
People are certainly putting real money on the Springboks and the Proteas, Jacobsen concurs.
He cites the example of one friend who placed bets on both teams to win their respective World Cups about a month ago, getting odds of around 40-1 at that point.
Wins would be hugely profitable for this particular punter.
And sports betting is growing in South Africa, Jacobsen says.
According to the latest research I've seen there are around 1.6-1.8 million online sports betters in South Africa, and that market is projected to reach about R6.6 billion this year. It's a massive industry.Reece Jacobsen, CEO - Wayja
I think it's important to remember that no-one should bet more money than they can afford to lose... Sports betting is supposed to be fun and not necessarily a source of stress or financial hardship.Reece Jacobsen, CEO - Wayja
Scroll up and listen to the interview audio for more detail
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Betting on the Boks for a World Cup win? 'I'd offer you odds of 2-1'
More from Rugby World Cup 2023
[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run
Star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated in true South African style when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery shopping in the Eastern Cape.Read More
2023 RWC: 'South Africa has no weak spots, they always find a way to win!'
Could the semi-final against England be 2019 repeating itself?Read More
‘I expect the Springboks to just be too good for England’ – rugby analyst
South Africa is bringing its most experienced side to take on England in Saturday’s RWC semi-final.Read More
It's England's big game but Boks will get through - Nick Mallett on semi-finals
Former Springbok player and coach, Nick Mallett shares his top insights for tomorrow's Boks v England game.Read More
Siv Ngesi 'loves the Springboks even more' after watching games live in Paris
John Maytham caught up with Siv Ngesi who's in Paris, rooting for the Bokke... in his Faf de Klerk speedo - of course!Read More
Rassie makes legendary GOAT moves ahead of England kick-off
Rassie Erasmus appears to be playing mind games on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the England game on Saturday.Read More
England v South Africa: RWC 2023 semi-final preview (by World Rugby)
Everything you need to know about England v South Africa at Stade de France on Saturday (21 October).Read More
South Africa are the favourites to win RWC semi-final... 'if we play properly'
It's a replay of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final as South Africa takes on England in this year's semi-final.Read More
The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good)
I’m no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I’m falling deeply in love with South Africa’s national rugby team.Read More