'GOVT owes Johannesburg Water R636 million, but residents are being targeted'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick.
Residents in certain areas of Johannesburg have taken to the streets to protest extended water outages.
Earlier this month it was reported that Linmeyer had been without water for 55 days, impacting particularly the elderly and people with disabilities.
Now it's emerged that government itself owes Johannesburg Water hundreds of millions in unpaid water bills.
At the start of September already the municipal entity asked residents to reduce water consumption as it battles the challenges of crumbling infrastructure and low water levels in reservoirs.
A Daily Maverick article cites a report tabled at the City Council which says government departments and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) owed Johannesburg Water R636-million by the end of 2022.
"The figure is likely to go up in 2023 as the city struggles with lower revenues", writes associate editor Ferial Haffajee.
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Haffajee on The Money Show.
The Daily Maverick associate editor recalls how she felt more disbelief than anger when a councillor showed her the report and she saw how much was outstanding from government.
"I spent weeks and weeks trying to confirm that is the amount - I think it's much higher now because we're already at October 2023."
Haffajee says she finds the inability of the City Council to collect the money from government departments and SOEs "inexplicable".
See how it looks at the other end of the problem - there are no cars to go out to fix all the water pipe bursts, and we all know that in almost two thirds of the city at any one time the people are without water...Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
Referring to the double standard apparently at play here, Haffajee reports that City Manager Floyd Brink said during a webinar that they were going to start enforcing unpaid utility bills at roadblocks, which is illegal.
She describes what is happening in Joburg at the moment:
What the city has started doing is they pull you over... If you have unpaid utility bills they then immediately set the enforcement people on to you. And yet we now find out that the biggest culprit is in fact provincial government departments, and a couple of SOEs as well.Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to Haffajee's update
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'GOVT owes Johannesburg Water R636 million, but residents are being targeted'
