Vodacom given R1m fine by National Consumer Tribunal





Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.

Vodacom ran into some trouble for imposing a contract cancellation penalty so high it essentially negates the customer's right to end their contract.

The company imposed a cancellation penalty of 75% of remaining subscriptions on its customers who wanted to cancel their SIM only contract.

This goes against the Consumer Protection Act guidelines which state a company may impose a reasonable cancellation penalty for those who want to terminate their contract early.

RELATED: Nkosana Makate and Vodacom Please Call Me saga continues in SCA

They were called upon to justify why 75%, especially if they are not paying off a device. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Vodacom argued it was to recover discounted rates, but the Tribunal found that this was not a fair justification.

The good news is that in October 2022 Vodacom chose to amend its cancellation penalty, apparently of its own volition. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

A Vodacom shop. © sunshineseeds/123rf.com

They were also found to have taken too long to action cancellation requests, which the blamed on third-party call centre agents, and continuing to bill customers after cancellation requests.

Listen to the interview above for more.