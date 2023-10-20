The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good)
The Springboks are something else. BRAWN? Check. BRAINS? Check. BLISTERING SPEED? Check. The REIGNING WORLD CHAMPIONS and NUMBER ONE rugby team in the world really is all-round excellent.
They leave it all on the field.
They will literally bleed ‘for South Africa’. They play with such pride and passion it’s hard not to get swept up. When they lose, it’s not because they’ve left a drop in the tank. I LOVE that!
It must be tough to face a team like that, so tightly knit, playing for something bigger than themselves. (South Africa is mal.)
Nkosi sikelel'iAfrika! May the best team win!
-
Tap or click here for all our Rugby World Cup-related content in one place.
-
Tap or click here for a SABC 2 live stream of the 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-final between South Africa and England when it happens (a signup is required).
-
Kickoff is tomorrow (Saturday, 21 October) at 9pm.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good)
Source : https://www.world.rugby/3d69085c-e50e-4f8b-8d71-aef1d187c5b3
