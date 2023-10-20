DA, EFF vow to keep close eye on Gcaleka if she's appointed as Public Protector





CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said they would be keeping a close watch on Kholeka Gcaleka if she was appointed by the president as the next Public Protector.

The National Assembly on Thursday endorsed her nomination for the job after the African National Congress (ANC) got the requisite support from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and smaller opposition parties to reach the 60% threshold.

Tensions flared during the debate, when the DA and EFF both had their members ejected from the House for disparaging remarks made about Gcaleka and the ANC respectively.

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said that while it did not support Gcaleka for the job, it would continue to keep a close watch on the Public Protector’s office.

"We will continue to hold that candidate to the same standards that we continuously did with Advocate Mkhwebane over the past seven years, but it doesn’t give us pleasure to stand here seven years after the fact and say we told you so."

Meanwhile, the EFF's Mzwanele Manyi is predicting a tough time ahead for Gcaleka.

"I don’t think she’s going to have a smooth ride. She can enjoy while it lasts, then she’s going to lose power in 2024, so this honeymoon will only last up to the elections."

The Freedom Front Plus also registered its objection to her appointment, saying the ANC was not learning from its mistakes when it was warned that Busisiwe Mkhwebane was unsuitable to lead the institution.

