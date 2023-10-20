Siv Ngesi 'loves the Springboks even more' after watching games live in Paris
John Maytham speaks to South African actor, comedian, presenter, producer and an all-round guy with the good vibe, Sivuyile (Siv) Ngesi. Listen to the conversation below.
Yes, Siv Ngesi is in Paris for the Rugby World Cup!
Not only did Ngesi get to witness the nail-biting game between South Africa and France in person last Sunday, he'll watch the England vs Boks game tomorrow at the stadium too.
Of course, Siv went to the game wearing his Faf de Klerk speedo in a way only Siv Ngesi can pull off!
So, what's it like?
Ngesi is a known sports lover but says rugby is his number one sport.
Ngesi also noted that after watching the game live in France, it made him "love the Springboks even more."
Siv says, "being in the stadium with over 75 thousand French people cannot be described. They sing from beginning to end. The passion is palpable."
No reason why they can't win again against England.
Siv also says that the French know how to party and welcome South Africans!
What's Siv's prediction for tomorrow game against England?
After speaking with some of Siv's Bokke friends, he confidently says that Siya and the team are not "taking it [England match] for granted."
Siv adds, "it's going to be personal for England but South Africans know that we've got this. There's no reason why we can't win again against England."
Overall, turning 38 years old in Paris and experiencing the Bokke live from the city of croissants has been "indescribable" for Ngesi.
It's one of the greatest moments of my life. It was indescribable.Siv Ngesi, Public Figure - South Africa
But Siv will be back home soon because amagwinya over croissants... always.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Siv Ngesi 'loves the Springboks even more' after watching games live in Paris
Source : Kfm 94.5
More from Rugby World Cup 2023
[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run
Star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated in true South African style when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery shopping in the Eastern Cape.Read More
2023 RWC: 'South Africa has no weak spots, they always find a way to win!'
Could the semi-final against England be 2019 repeating itself?Read More
‘I expect the Springboks to just be too good for England’ – rugby analyst
South Africa is bringing its most experienced side to take on England in Saturday’s RWC semi-final.Read More
It's England's big game but Boks will get through - Nick Mallett on semi-finals
Former Springbok player and coach, Nick Mallett shares his top insights for tomorrow's Boks v England game.Read More
Rassie makes legendary GOAT moves ahead of England kick-off
Rassie Erasmus appears to be playing mind games on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the England game on Saturday.Read More
England v South Africa: RWC 2023 semi-final preview (by World Rugby)
Everything you need to know about England v South Africa at Stade de France on Saturday (21 October).Read More
South Africa are the favourites to win RWC semi-final... 'if we play properly'
It's a replay of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final as South Africa takes on England in this year's semi-final.Read More
The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good)
I’m no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I’m falling deeply in love with South Africa’s national rugby team.Read More
Betting on the Boks for a World Cup win? 'I'd offer you odds of 2-1'
Bruce Whitfield chats to Wayja CEO Reece Jacobsen ahead of 'Super Saturday', when both the Springboks and the Proteas take on England.Read More