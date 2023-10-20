Siv Ngesi 'loves the Springboks even more' after watching games live in Paris





John Maytham speaks to South African actor, comedian, presenter, producer and an all-round guy with the good vibe, Sivuyile (Siv) Ngesi. Listen to the conversation below.

Yes, Siv Ngesi is in Paris for the Rugby World Cup!

Not only did Ngesi get to witness the nail-biting game between South Africa and France in person last Sunday, he'll watch the England vs Boks game tomorrow at the stadium too.

Of course, Siv went to the game wearing his Faf de Klerk speedo in a way only Siv Ngesi can pull off!

So, what's it like?

Ngesi is a known sports lover but says rugby is his number one sport.

Ngesi also noted that after watching the game live in France, it made him "love the Springboks even more."

Siv says, "being in the stadium with over 75 thousand French people cannot be described. They sing from beginning to end. The passion is palpable."

No reason why they can't win again against England.

Siv also says that the French know how to party and welcome South Africans!

What's Siv's prediction for tomorrow game against England?

After speaking with some of Siv's Bokke friends, he confidently says that Siya and the team are not "taking it [England match] for granted."

Siv adds, "it's going to be personal for England but South Africans know that we've got this. There's no reason why we can't win again against England."

Overall, turning 38 years old in Paris and experiencing the Bokke live from the city of croissants has been "indescribable" for Ngesi.

It's one of the greatest moments of my life. It was indescribable. Siv Ngesi, Public Figure - South Africa

But Siv will be back home soon because amagwinya over croissants... always.

